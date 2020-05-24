Finally completed a little 3D printing project I started

Supercharged_Z06

Supercharged_Z06

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 13, 2006
Messages
2,631
I've been wanting to print out this Settlers of Catan set for a while now - finally got around to it. Finally got a chance to really put my Prusa MK3S/MMU2S through its paces, which gave it a real workout. The bulk of the STL files are straight off Thingiverse - only had to modify a few minor things and design a player parts box lid. Everything here is straght up 3D printed with no painting involved save for the figurine of the "robber" which my daughter insisted on hand painting. Pretty happy with how it all turned out. Much more fun to use during family game night than the original Settler of Catan cardboard parts:

board.jpg
board2.jpg

harbor.jpg

player-pieces.jpg

Storing1.jpg

Storing2.jpg

Storing3.jpg

Stored4.jpg
 
