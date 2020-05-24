Finally completed a little 3D printing project I started

I've been wanting to print out this Settlers of Catan set for a while now - finally got around to it. Finally got a chance to really put my Prusa MK3S/MMU2S through its paces, which gave it a real workout. The bulk of the STL files are straight off Thingiverse - only had to modify a few minor things and design a player parts box lid. Everything here is straght up 3D printed with no painting involved save for the figurine of the "robber" which my daughter insisted on hand painting. Pretty happy with how it all turned out. Much more fun to use during family game night than the original Settler of Catan cardboard parts: