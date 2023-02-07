Fastest non-M2 drive?

I have a pre-M2 mobo and I want to simplify my storage with a large (2tb+) drive. Will be used for photo/video storage.
My mobo: https://www.msi.com/Motherboard/Z87-G41-PC-Mate/Specification
Should I go SATA III? Are there PCI storage options that are faster? I don't have any reason to upgrade my 4770k/970, other than modern HDD options.
