Samsung 870 EVO 2TB/4TB, 980 Pro 1TB/2TB QA issues manufactured in 2021? Other models too?

I've recently been informed that there are some potential major issues with certain Samsung SSDs, perhaps determined by manufacturer date! Where users have been looking at one-off issues and Samsung seems to be good about RMAing, a pattern seems to be forming that is of concern. Here is a thread detailing the overall progression of the issue and discussionThere are similar discussions on other sites (many of them referring to this one which seems to be one of the most extensive), and questions regarding the viability of the 980 Pro and if it has similar issues despite being a PRO line. Given that the 850/860/870 EVO line have more or less been THE SATA drive to pick up and that the 980 PRO was a top of the line model , this is certainly concerning. Anyone who has these drives already in their systems, especially those manufactured in 2021 should definitely run CrystalDiskInfo (open source!) and perhaps Samsung Magician (Linux users have similar diagnostics) to check , specifically. The TPU user saidI am unsure about possible 980 PRO issues if the fields in issue are the same, but look for any unusual degradation! Those buying these drives new or have ones yet to install, check for manufacture dates in 2021 (some say 1st half 2021 is worse, others say all of 2021 is a concern) and consider a RMA. It is not clear if simply updating firmware can fix potential issues if your data has not yet begun to degrade, as Samsung hasn't come forth with a distinct recall or given a lot of specific info unfortunately. Those manufactured in 2022, especially anytime after Q1 2022, seem to be safe and without the issue, as well as on an updated firmware. Just wanted to let everyone know, check your drive health!