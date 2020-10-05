Fan & Pump control from BIOS or Software

As title says, I'm curious about the two routes to control fans and pumps. What does everyone prefer? I've been out of the game for a long time, my current case has a fan control knob on top which should date it quite well. My pump has a speed control dial in the back that I haven't adjusted since installing. For my new build, I will have case fans, radiator fans, and a pwm pump. I'm debating on whether to get the D5 next and use aqua suite for control/throttling, or just a regular D5 pwm and use the bios. Please let me know your thoughts, what you've had experience with, and your preference. TIA.