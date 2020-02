not sure if this is were this should go mods move please if im mistaken, so i have been amassing a collection of fans for builds and i was wondering can i reuse these ones i would nt consider A Grade (GT's,ML,Noctua,Chromax) and cut the ends of the fan connector and say solder on a battery connector? was thinking of ways to reuse fans for cooling my av cabinet instead of buying those usb ones off amazon.