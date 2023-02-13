Fan header problem

Not sure if i did damage something but after plugging a fan into one of the 5 headers upon starting up i am getting cpu fan error message right before the enter bios screen and it says press f1 to enter bios oh and the fan is turning, so i enter bios but do not know what to do. So i unplgged the fan and tried all the other 4 fan headers and same thing, So i plugged the fan into a fan header board on the back of the case and rebooted the computer and it works. I get a qcode of 02 and a green light stays on under the qcode when the fan is plugged into the mb, now the computer is working i do not get any code but nothing is plugged into the mb, Any idear whats going on ?