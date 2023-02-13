Fan header problem

ralphie1313

Jan 15, 2019
Not sure if i did damage something but after plugging a fan into one of the 5 headers upon starting up i am getting cpu fan error message right before the enter bios screen and it says press f1 to enter bios oh and the fan is turning, so i enter bios but do not know what to do. So i unplgged the fan and tried all the other 4 fan headers and same thing, So i plugged the fan into a fan header board on the back of the case and rebooted the computer and it works. I get a qcode of 02 and a green light stays on under the qcode when the fan is plugged into the mb, now the computer is working i do not get any code but nothing is plugged into the mb, Any idear whats going on ?
 
magda

magda

Sep 26, 2018
ralphie1313 said:
Is it a new mobo, what model?
Try reseting the BIOS, remove battery.
 
Legendary Gamer

Jan 14, 2012
ralphie1313 said:
Depending on what's going on here it could be anything from a bent Pin on the CPU to the PSU not being seated correctly on the mainboard or PS.

Lots of possibilities. You didn't just drop in a new CPU did you?
 
ralphie1313

Jan 15, 2019
dark hero, and no i have had the system for awhile all i did was change the fan i did not even take the cooler off or anything, i shut it down changed fan started it up !!
 
Azrak

Azrak

Oct 4, 2015
Is the new fan spinning slower than the old one? Asus MBs will complain if the detected RPM is less than a lower threshold. Look in BIOS for fan settings and minimum PWM speed. Try increasing it. And make sure the CPU fan is plugged into the CPU fan header. Asus MBs will always complain if no fan is plugged into that header when the header is enabled in BIOS. It's to warn in case the fan didn't start to spin on startup.
 
