F1 2018 (Humble Store)- expires in 3 days

the Humble Store is giving away F1 2018 for the next three days (or while supplies last)...head over to humblebundle.com before 1:00 pm PT/4 pm ET on August 10th (or, again, while supplies last), click the "Get the Game" button, and you're off to the races...the game will be delivered by way of a Steam key that must be redeemed prior to 1:00 pm PT/4 pm ET on August 17th, because after that it will expire...is the game any good?...who knows but I redeemed it anyway because it's free