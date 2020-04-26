External water cooling?

Just curious, How come i dont really see a lot of external water cooling set up? I know number one concern is portability. like myself i have 2 Gaming pc. One is the cooler master elite 120 modified if i ever want to transport. Then I have my Fractal case gaming set up which doesnt go anywhere. I have The fractal with external water cooling set up.. the external cooler is in a different room so my fractal system is dead silent and no heat in my office, What do you guys think? BTW, I have my Fractal PC and External Water cooling Hooked up to A Wemo Smart Switch. I can turn ON/OFF system togerther at the same time via smart app from my phone
 
I've been using a pair of Koolance Exos 2.5 units on my test bench for a number of years. They have worked extremely well. I did some external cooling back in the day in a similar vein to what your talking about. I don't care for it because it's not as clean looking.
 
