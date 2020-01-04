External Enclosure vs SATA Adapter.

Does anyone here have experience using both? https://www.amazon.com/StarTech-com-10Gbps-Adapter-Cable-Drives/dp/B00XLAZODE/ref=sr_1_10?keywords=SATA+to+USB+Cable&qid=1565218171&s=gateway&sr=8-10 VS https://www.amazon.ca/UGREEN-Enclosure-External-Adapter-Housing/dp/B07D2BHVBD/ref=sr_1_4?keywords=SSD+external+enclosure&qid=1565214839&s=gateway&sr=8-4 Is there going to be any performance difference between the two or any weird functionality quirks I should know about? Although, I don't think TRIM works with the adapter. Should I go with the enclosure over the adapter?