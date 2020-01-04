External Enclosure vs SATA Adapter.

Yes, I have a Shield myself. Was an early adopter actually as I wanted to develop for it - definitely a good investment. There are of course many options with it, including NAS or very fast SD, but external works well. I run KODI on mine and have dabbled with emulation in the past as well using those listed methods, no real problems. If it's running a Plex server or something then the metadata definitely benefits from solid state and cheaper options (SD) are insufficient. Networking generally limits to 100 MB/s or so (GbE) but sequentials aren't really the issue, latency and 4K IOPS are, so yeah.



3.1 doesn't bring much to the table since it just enables higher sequential performance. I even use 3.0 enclosures on some of my older SSDs still. Moving forward I would suggest 3.1, though, if not for anything else but the superior bridge chips. An enclosure is generally unnecessary (as opposed to just a connector), I suppose that's a matter of aesthetics plus potential environmental damage; SSDs can run hot but SATA is mostly fine regardless, so cooling should not be an issue (although I know some people run their HTPCs in very tight spaces). So that's up to you.



I'd suggest a drive with DRAM as that helps mitigate some of the 4K performance issues (it's abstract to the controller/FTL) but otherwise you won't notice much difference for that type of usage (mostly reads). The SU800 is a popular choice here and what I recommend for console use as it's a good $/GB option. But if you're transferring stuff over on it manually a lot (from PC) you might want something that can stay fast with writes, like a MX500.

Click to expand...