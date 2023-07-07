EVGA going officially under?

A

AlexisRO

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 27, 2014
Messages
253
https://www.techpowerup.com/310955/evga-withdraws-from-the-motherboard-market

Korean overclocker Safedisc, writing on Coolenjoy tech forums, stated that the company's entire 170-strong workforce in its Taiwan office involved in the motherboard business, have resigned, including KINGPIN.


Can't say i'm surprised one bit of this development after their GPU departure. Don't think they never made a big dent when selling mobos compared to the more seasoned players, except maybe the X58 lineup.
 
As a surprise to no one. That writing was on the wall when they burned the only department that made them any money to the ground.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top