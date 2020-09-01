EVGA 30xx series is up

Currently no pre-order planned. Similarly, no pricing is available at this time.

Like the US store, we cannot generally comment on availability at this time for the EU store. Availability, however, will not be any sooner than the dates NVIDIA mentioned for each GPU.

HYBRID, HC, and KPE cards will come a bit later than the XC3 and FTW3 cards. No ETA to give you, which is probably your next question.

HYBRIDs will be 240mm, except for KPE HYBRID, whch will be 360mm. No plans for a 120mm HYBRID at this time.

HYBRIDs will be 2 Slot.

XC3 cards will all be 2.2 slots. Length is 11.23in. - 285.37mm / Height is 4.38in. - 111.15 mm.

FTW3 cards will be 2.75 slots. Length is 11.81in. - 300mm / Height is 5.38in. - 136.75mm.

There will be an EVGA NVLINK. No ETA at this time.

Since I've seen this mentioned incorrectly, all cards are 3 DisplayPort, 1 HDMI.

PowerLink is expected to work with the XC3 models. For obvious reasons, it will not work with the 3090/3080 FTW3 cards due to the number of PCIe power connectors. Either way, we will have the compatibility list updated when the cards are available on the website.

Step-Up will begin when cards are available. Products will not be listed prior to general availability. I would expect one of the XC3 models will be listed for availability, but we will make that decision prior to general availability.

I'm not sure why people assume bots are buying cards over regular people. It was a popular reason for why 20-Series cards were always out of stock, which completely ignored literal supply and demand issues (lots of people wanted them, but there weren't many initially). Yes, there are per person quantity caps for each card. Yes, we require captcha to login, which is also required to create a profile. This should help to comfort some of you.

