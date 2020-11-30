Every mouse that I've bought the last couple of years has developed a doubleclick or no click registering issue...suggest me a new mouse.

TheMadHatterXxX

Steelseries 650
Steelseries 710

Corsair Darkcore
Corsair Glaive
Corsair M65

All gone to shit within a year.

I looked at the Logitech G502 (apparently widespread doubleclick issues?) and Razer Basilisk V2 Wired...

Also I should add that the mouse should survive me slamming it down on the pad if I get angry. 🥺
 
criccio

I'm on my third Logitech G703 due to either a double left click issue, or now the right click intermittently not registering.

Honestly I should just get the Razer Viper Ultimate with it's optical switches.
 
