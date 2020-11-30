Every mouse that I've bought the last couple of years has developed a doubleclick or no click registering issue...suggest me a new mouse.

TheMadHatterXxX
Steelseries 650
Steelseries 710
Corsair Darkcore
Corsair Glaive
Corsair M65
All gone to shit within a year.
I looked at the Logitech G502 (apparently widespread doubleclick issues?) and Razer Basilisk V2 Wired...
Also I should add that the mouse should survive me slamming it down on the pad if I get angry.
