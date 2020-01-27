EVE Spectrum: 27" 1440 144/240 Hz IPS or 4K 144 Hz IPS

https://evedevices.com/pages/full-specs Preorder prices at 399/499/599 USD/Euro are pretty good, 100 USD/Euro refundable deposit. Release in Q3/Q4. Prices are supposed to go up the closer these get to release and after release they are going to be sold at a higher price via other retailers. Now personally these are too small for what I want nowadays but the most exciting feature about these is the open source firmware. That could possibly allow for better overdrive tuning, extra features etc being added by the community depending on how hard it is to program.