EU's new regulation requires replaceable batteries in smartphones

DukenukemX said:
The was voted in unanimously.

"European Union is moving ahead with new regulation that would require Apple to make iPhone batteries that are easily replaceable by users. The EU parliament has voted in favour of this plan."

https://www.techlusive.in/news/appl...rules-heres-how-it-will-impact-users-1384752/
I love this.
It will end poorly but I love it all the same.
I have to assume they aren't making Apple the only company that needs to do this and the changes to phone manufacturing will be weird and wonderful and dog-shit ugly for a while I am sure.
I am all for the chaos that will ensue and I am wondering if I should add flavoring to the popcorn this go around. I'm thinking Dill and Cheddar, but part of me just loves the Peanut butter M&M's with too much butter... Oh man I am excited for this show.

I'm hoping they launch a slot in battery similar to what you see in DSLR cameras then have it go in via a removable port like the SIM card so you can pop them in and out as needed.
 
Sometimes regulations can be good.

Non-removable batteries were really an attempt at making it difficult for people to fix their older phones, so they would be more likely to spend big bucks on a new phone.

As such this practice was kind of born out of market manipulation, and when all of the manufacturers have colluded on the same designs, there isn't much consumer choice or compe3ting in the free market can do about it, as you have to have a choice if your choice is going to amount to a hill of beans.

So, in this case, I am quite for this regulatory effort. I hope some of it rubs off on the U.S. market, as manufacturers are often reluctant to design multiple designs for different markets, as that costs more.

I wouldn't mind a regulation requiring expandable storage and audio ports as well :p

Heck, how about a regulation that mandates that computers cannot have typically user replaceable components (RAM, drives, etc) soldered to the board, requiring computers and laptops to be user upgradeable.

That would put an end to the unethical "upgrade to double the ram or SSD for 8x the price at sale, because you never know if you'll need it" bullshit that apple pulls with their MacBooks.

A regulation that stipulates that if an industry standard exists for a component you are using, you MUST use that form factor and it MUST be compatible for user upgrades would be a huge positive for consumers.
 
Apple's widely assumed (IIRC) to be replacing lightning with USB 2.0 instead of faster speeds. I would fully expect them to try to screw with this process, as well, although I don't know how they'd do it.

The article mentions "mobile devices", not iPhones specifically so it's possible this is a shot across the bow to Samsung and others as well. As it says,

There’s also the issue of whether or not Apple already follows this legislation. The company will likely claim that its Self Service Repair program already satisfies these requirements.

As of now, there is less clarity on what exactly it means for smartphone batteries to be “easily” replaceable by the user.
M76 said:
It wasn't that long ago when phones had removable back covers, they didn't look any worse than current phones.
Might have been a mm thicker, but who cares? The thinness craze when it comes to devices has become silly.

Heck, it isnt even THAT hard to design a removable cover that is IP68 rated.
 
Phone makers can still force obsolescence by withholding updates on older models, but I guess the users can jailbreak or mod...

But I'm a big fan of this because I assume it will force a market for more reliable OEM batteries? By the time I'm ready to swap a battery it's a sketchy brand or new old stock that's just as wore out for sitting for 4 years...
 
Something like this would never target only a specific brand.

I am not sure if I care about the battery itself much, but it would be nice if it would make stranger not having a slot for an memory card and make them more common ?

Zarathustra[H] said:
The thinness craze when it comes to devices has become silly.
To be put in large protector immediately because those device cost a lot almost all the time anyway
 
LukeTbk said:
To be put in large protector immediately because those device cost a lot almost all the time anyway
Hence why I hate when phones advertise fancy ceramic finishes and such. Who cares? Gets put in a case anyways. Make it all plastic.
 
LukeTbk said:
To be put in large protector immediately because those device cost a lot almost all the time anyway
Yep. Those Otterboxes are unweildly IMHO.

I don't run mine naked, as I don't want to destroy them too quickly (but with the device protection plan, I bet it wouldn't be a huge deal) but I do have thin protective cases on my devices.

The otterbox style cases are just too much. It's even difficult to get them in and out of a pocket.
 
longblock454 said:
Totally agree, I want a phone/tablet/lappy that takes 18650s, easy to swap.
I'd like that. I can see it being challenging to make it work form factor wise, but if they can pull it off, I'd like it.

I wouldn't mind just something like the old rectangular Ni-Cad and Li-ION we used to have in everything.

You know, something like this:

1687289725997.png


You know, it would be even better to take the opportunity to require that the battery is not only replaceable, but is a standard form factor such that there are only a handful of battery sizes industry wide, and they have to choose one of them. That way it would be much easier to find replacement batteries when you need them at a reasonable cost.
 
Most of the time they're good, how did Turkey do without building regs? People just like to bitch about it because they want to cut corners and make garbage or engage in anti-consumer practices like apple and samsung.
 
