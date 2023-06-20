EU's new regulation requires replaceable batteries in smartphones

Sometimes regulations can be good.Non-removable batteries were really an attempt at making it difficult for people to fix their older phones, so they would be more likely to spend big bucks on a new phone.As such this practice was kind of born out of market manipulation, and when all of the manufacturers have colluded on the same designs, there isn't much consumer choice or compe3ting in the free market can do about it, as you have to have a choice if your choice is going to amount to a hill of beans.So, in this case, I am quite for this regulatory effort. I hope some of it rubs off on the U.S. market, as manufacturers are often reluctant to design multiple designs for different markets, as that costs more.I wouldn't mind a regulation requiring expandable storage and audio ports as wellHeck, how about a regulation that mandates that computers cannot have typically user replaceable components (RAM, drives, etc) soldered to the board, requiring computers and laptops to be user upgradeable.That would put an end to the unethicalbullshit that apple pulls with their MacBooks.A regulation that stipulates that if an industry standard exists for a component you are using, you MUST use that form factor and it MUST be compatible for user upgrades would be a huge positive for consumers.