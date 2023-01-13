ESXi automated installation

Hi!

I am new to ESXi. What I want to achieve is automatically install the OS on an x64 hardware from pendrive using Ventoy without having video card, IGP, screen or any kind of display solution. After installing it accessing it via SSH using key based auth on the local network. The hardware boots headless. Is this possible or should I buy a video card? Can you recommend a tutorial in the topic?

Regards,

inf3rno