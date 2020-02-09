Error when copying files over 2gb

Hi.

I have a Kingston HyperX 1tb SSD, no more than 3 years old and 70% full, connected via usb adapter to a surface pro



No problem when copying small files, deleting or reading, but when copying larger files (2gb for example) it starts but rapidly speed decreases and then it just hangs.



In the past it worked no problem, or sometimes I got same problem, randomly.



Drive scan shows no errors.



Any ideas?



Thanks!!