[Epic] Weekly freebies: Chess Ultra and World of Warships — Starter Pack: Ishizuchi

CAD4466HK

CAD4466HK

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 24, 2008
Messages
1,696
And just to let everybody know about that Starter pack:
You will only be able to use this DLC if you play using a game account created on Epic Games Store.
 
