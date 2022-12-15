Epic Mystery Games 2022 Dec. 15th-29th Everyday a brand spanking new game!!!

Epic Games Store Free Mystery Games – December 2022 Sale​

The Actual list of Games​

December 15 – Bloons TD 6

December 16 – TBA

December 17 – TBA

December 18 – TBA

December 19 – TBA

December 20 – TBA

December 21 – TBA

December 22 – TBA

December 23 – TBA

December 24 – TBA

December 25 – TBA

December 26 – TBA

December 27 – TBA

December 28 – TBA

December 29 – TBA

A new pack of free mystery games are coming to Epic Games Store in December 2022 and all gamers are overexcited about that. Here we will share with you some information about the upcoming mystery games in Epic Store that we know. But please note, that we don’t have any proven data, all the information here is based on rumours.So firstly, we want to remind you that starting December 15, 2022, there’ll be giving away a new game each day for two weeks straight – that’s right, it’son Epic Games Store during Free Mostrey games sale! Each game will be free to claim for just 24 hours, but they’re yours to keep forever. The list below will contain the list of the actual games featured on the Epic Games mystery games 2022. We will update it when they appear in the Epic Store.In addition, you will get Epic Bonus, which you can spend on buying games. You will receive $10 that you can use to buy games that cost $15.