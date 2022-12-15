Epic Mystery Games 2022 Dec. 15th-29th Everyday a brand spanking new game!!!

Comixbooks
Epic Games Store Free Mystery Games – December 2022 SaleA new pack of free mystery games are coming to Epic Games Store in December 2022 and all gamers are overexcited about that. Here we will share with you some information about the upcoming mystery games in Epic Store that we know. But please note, that we don’t have any proven data, all the information here is based on rumours.
So firstly, we want to remind you that starting December 15, 2022, there’ll be giving away a new game each day for two weeks straight – that’s right, it’s 15 Days of Free Games on Epic Games Store during Free Mostrey games sale! Each game will be free to claim for just 24 hours, but they’re yours to keep forever. The list below will contain the list of the actual games featured on the Epic Games mystery games 2022. We will update it when they appear in the Epic Store.
The Actual list of Games
- December 15 – Bloons TD 6
- December 16 – TBA
- December 17 – TBA
- December 18 – TBA
- December 19 – TBA
- December 20 – TBA
- December 21 – TBA
- December 22 – TBA
- December 23 – TBA
- December 24 – TBA
- December 25 – TBA
- December 26 – TBA
- December 27 – TBA
- December 28 – TBA
- December 29 – TBA
