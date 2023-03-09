Epic doing Epic things?

I'm not going to lie. I am pretty prejudiced against epic because of their prior efforts to bribe developers/studios with exclusivity deals.



That is not competition. It is competition when the customer has a choice.



Valve has not been perfect in this regard either though. For instance, their requirement of those who sell their titles on Steam that they cannot sell them for less elsewhere is anti-competitive and should be illegal. (not sure if they are even still doing this or if it is historical at this point)



Ideally we would get back to the good old days where the games are launcher agnostic, and you can buy them anywhere you please.



Heck, it would be even better if they were portable. If you could transfer the license you bought for a game from one store/launcher to another and thus only use the store/launcher that is the best store/launcher. Now THAT would be real competition.



One thing that really drives me up a wall is when I buy a title from Steam, install it, and the title installs it's own launcher and tries to force me to create an account just to run it. I recently bought and then requested a refund for Red Dead Redemption for this reason. I don't want the Rockstar launcher, and I don't want an online account for an offline single player game (even if it has an optional multiplayer component). Same with the Far Cry series which has installed and required Ubisoft connect and an online account in order to play.



I am a big believer in developers getting paid, but if they are going to be dicks and force their launchers/accounts on me, I am going to return the favor and just run the "community editions". Fuck 'em.