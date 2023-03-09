Epic doing Epic things?

L

Lakados

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
7,212
https://www.pcgamer.com/epic-games-store-self-publishing/

So Epic is taking a swing at Valve and trying to get more small publishers in the store, their rules are simple and mostly unobjectionable.
I mean steam has me on lock because... <gestures at the back catalog of unplayed games>
But I will always welcome competition to the market, and the more ideas the better.
 
TheSlySyl

TheSlySyl

2[H]4U
Joined
May 30, 2018
Messages
2,400
Frankly that "Epic Online Services" is eventually what caused me to stop launching epic games, even with the free games every week or whatever. I have zero interest installing a piece of epic software that runs 24/7.
At this point, I just wait for the game to come to STEAM or I won't play it on PC.
 
OFaceSIG

OFaceSIG

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 31, 2009
Messages
3,605
Lakados said:
https://www.pcgamer.com/epic-games-store-self-publishing/

So Epic is taking a swing at Valve and trying to get more small publishers in the store, their rules are simple and mostly unobjectionable.
I mean steam has me on lock because... <gestures at the back catalog of unplayed games>
But I will always welcome competition to the market, and the more ideas the better.
Click to expand...
I'm with you. More competition is better. Even if it means another launcher.
 
L

Lakados

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
7,212
OFaceSIG said:
I'm with you. More competition is better. Even if it means another launcher.
Click to expand...
At this point all the games I am playing are just desktop icons and the launchers are basically silent, so they can do their thing down there in the bottom corner and I only need to remember them when I rebuild things or I am looking to buy something "new".
 
D

DukenukemX

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jan 30, 2005
Messages
6,651
Lakados said:
https://www.pcgamer.com/epic-games-store-self-publishing/

So Epic is taking a swing at Valve and trying to get more small publishers in the store, their rules are simple and mostly unobjectionable.
I mean steam has me on lock because... <gestures at the back catalog of unplayed games>
But I will always welcome competition to the market, and the more ideas the better.
Click to expand...
Let me know when they make a Epic Deck and bring their store to Linux. Until then they can go fly a kite.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
35,886
I'm not going to lie. I am pretty prejudiced against epic because of their prior efforts to bribe developers/studios with exclusivity deals.

That is not competition. It is competition when the customer has a choice.

Valve has not been perfect in this regard either though. For instance, their requirement of those who sell their titles on Steam that they cannot sell them for less elsewhere is anti-competitive and should be illegal. (not sure if they are even still doing this or if it is historical at this point)

Ideally we would get back to the good old days where the games are launcher agnostic, and you can buy them anywhere you please.

Heck, it would be even better if they were portable. If you could transfer the license you bought for a game from one store/launcher to another and thus only use the store/launcher that is the best store/launcher. Now THAT would be real competition.

One thing that really drives me up a wall is when I buy a title from Steam, install it, and the title installs it's own launcher and tries to force me to create an account just to run it. I recently bought and then requested a refund for Red Dead Redemption for this reason. I don't want the Rockstar launcher, and I don't want an online account for an offline single player game (even if it has an optional multiplayer component). Same with the Far Cry series which has installed and required Ubisoft connect and an online account in order to play.

I am a big believer in developers getting paid, but if they are going to be dicks and force their launchers/accounts on me, I am going to return the favor and just run the "community editions". Fuck 'em.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top