Epic doing Epic things?

So Epic is taking a swing at Valve and trying to get more small publishers in the store, their rules are simple and mostly unobjectionable.
I mean steam has me on lock because... <gestures at the back catalog of unplayed games>
But I will always welcome competition to the market, and the more ideas the better.
