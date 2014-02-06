Elite: Dangerous

mavrocket

I'm excited about it!

I held off on the newest X, and glad I did. Now just waiting on Elite to hit the streets...
 
I loved Elite, cant wait to see this.

Has the latest X been fixed yet or is it badly broken?
 
ScYcS

More excited about this one than any other space opera game (including Star Citizen :rolleyes: )
 
mavrocket

ScYcS said:
More excited about this one than any other space opera game (including Star Citizen :rolleyes: )
Same here. I think SC is going to disappoint a lot of people when it releases, and who knows if it will ever expand beyond PVP (which doesn't interest me one bit).
 
MrAgmoore

Elite's radar system was so ingenious - representing 3 dimensions on a 2d plane.
 
sas_simon

Always hated the Elite's radar system, Wing Commander's was far better as it was clearer and you could identify where everyone was.
 
MrAgmoore

I think that anyone bad-mouthing Chris Roberts or "Star Citizen" has most likely, never played a Chris Roberts game or does not know what a visionary looks like. Examples of visionaries:

James Cameron
Martin Scorsese
Ray Kurzweil
Jacque Fresco
Nikola Tesla
Elon Musk

I think that Star Citizen has the potential to suck up the player base from all current twitch and twitch sci-fi MMO games ( some people can't handle the complexities of twitch games and some people are purists when it comes to genre - Fantasy ).

I think that Star Citizen has the potential to take the entire Internet inside itself, to the point that Star Citizen will become "the real world" ( like Eve online ) and the "real world" will just be a sad and empty shell ( which it currently is ).

Syndicate Wars PC

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CrruSboN1bQ


- Ignorance is bliss.


Syndicate (Amiga intro)

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r_NttOr3ZHM


The backdrop of the story in Syndicate, was that in the future, there would be no nation states, instead corporations, vying for power, would carve up the planet into territories, as they saw fit.
 
relapse808

relapse808

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 11, 2005
Messages
1,176
I am not going to defend his game since no one has played it. I can say the guy hasn't made a PC game in 20 years. Does that mean anything, maybe? Anyone calling this game awsome at this point has the potential to eat their own words. I will reserve judgement for the alpha.
 
ScYcS

I HAVE played most of his games. Starting with Wing Commander. However, so far all i see in Star Citizen is a money pit for the consumers (and, to be honest, you sound as if you are a liiiiittttle too excited about Star Citizen). Oh and speaking of visionarys and legends in the industry - it seems you have never heard of or played a game by Ian Bell and David Braben.
 
Jellylesg

Bullet sponges are an instant turn-off.

relapse808 said:
I am not going to defend his game since no one has played it. I can say the guy hasn't made a PC game in 20 years. Does that mean anything, maybe? Anyone calling this game awsome at this point has the potential to eat their own words. I will reserve judgement for the alpha.
Scepticism's fair, but sometimes time doesn't matter. Terence Malick, for example, hadn't directed in about the same amount of time (If my memory serves) before coming out with something spectacular in The Thin Red Line. Sometimes people are happy to wait and deal in quality rather than quantity. If an idea is good enough and you can do it justice it doesn't matter how experienced you are or how long you've been on hiatus.
 
MrAgmoore

ScYcS said:
I HAVE played most of his games. Starting with Wing Commander. However, so far all i see in Star Citizen is a money pit for the consumers (and, to be honest, you sound as if you are a liiiiittttle too excited about Star Citizen). Oh and speaking of visionarys and legends in the industry - it seems you have never heard of or played a game by Ian Bell and David Braben.
I was 9 years old when Elite came out on the BBC micro:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AuvbZpH1QuE


It's hard to get excited about a graphical rehash. You are talking about a game that came out in 1984:

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elite_(video_game)


Does Pong give you a hard-on?

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iPigmdzAbyk
 
MorgothPl

Cameron should not be named in same league as Scorsese or Tesla or any other visionaries. I don't want Star Citizen to be shit like Avatar, Titanic or Prometheus :) Dtill, I agree with people who doubt in SC. May I remember you another gaming legends - Lord British, who messed up his last MMO, Peter Molyneux with his pisspoor Fable and Black and White. Being genius 20 years ago, does not mean critical success on any project now.

Returning to the Elite. I hope they won't make the bad decision of turning it into another Eve and making it multiplayer game, without any SP. I want SP game, without any mp elements. Just like the old Elite was.
 
Flogger23m

MorgothPl said:
Returning to the Elite. I hope they won't make the bad decision of turning it into another Eve and making it multiplayer game, without any SP. I want SP game, without any mp elements. Just like the old Elite was.
I've watched some Alpha videos and looked into the game, but not very much. To put it simply, is this game more based on combat or on trading like the X series? And are there any plans for a structured SP campaign?

It seems pretty good going from the few videos I saw and I am surprised at how little attention it gets.
 
ScYcS

MrAgmoore said:
I was 9 years old when Elite came out on the BBC micro:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AuvbZpH1QuE


It's hard to get excited about a graphical rehash. You are talking about a game that came out in 1984:

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elite_(video_game)


Does Pong give you a hard-on?

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iPigmdzAbyk
Is there a point to your post? Rage much? WTF is wrong with you only because someone does not share the same enthusiasm as you have about your latest toy (Star Citizen)?
 
spaceman

ScYcS said:
Is there a point to your post? Rage much? WTF is wrong with you only because someone does not share the same enthusiasm as you have about your latest toy (Star Citizen)?
welcome to the internet right? anyway, I am pumped by all the new space games and hope at least one of them rocks like wing commander did.
 
Flogger23m

spaceman said:
welcome to the internet right? anyway, I am pumped by all the new space games and hope at least one of them rocks like wing commander did.
The funny thing is the more information that comes available regarding Star Citizen the more generic it looks. It is influenced by a film that is nearly a century old with a bunch of MMO aspects thrown into the mix. While it will still likely be a great game it simply isn't doing much original.

And ships which ram enemy ships with blades? :rolleyes: Just about everything Vanduul is ludicrous and generic.

I'll still be playing it though.
 
MrAgmoore

MorgothPl said:
Cameron should not be named in same league as Scorsese or Tesla or any other visionaries. I don't want Star Citizen to be shit like Avatar, Titanic or Prometheus :) Dtill, I agree with people who doubt in SC. May I remember you another gaming legends - Lord British, who messed up his last MMO, Peter Molyneux with his pisspoor Fable and Black and White. Being genius 20 years ago, does not mean critical success on any project now.

Returning to the Elite. I hope they won't make the bad decision of turning it into another Eve and making it multiplayer game, without any SP. I want SP game, without any mp elements. Just like the old Elite was.
Prometheus was Ridley Scott:

http://www.imdb.com/title/tt1446714/

http://www.imdb.com/name/nm0000631/?ref_=tt_ov_dr
 
Litfod

I also think a lot of people stand to be enormously disappointed by how SC turns out, because they're imagining their own take on a multiplayer space combat game, not Chris Roberts'.

Which isn't to say it'll be bad, I'm sure it'll be fun. But I also suspect it will be very limited in scope and not the open, epic space opera that a lot of people are talking up right now. I think it'll be a fine, if fairly dumb, console-style space shooter. Roberts always did love his cutscenes. I'm more disappointed at how SC is currently this ridiculous marketing exercise with very little of substance to show for itself.

I'm in for both so I have no particular bias. I loved Wing Commander (and Strike Commander), but I also put many, many hours into Elite in the 80s.
 
Flogger23m

Wildace said:
pretty sure you havnt been following SC very much if you think it will have console style space combat
I think what he means is overly simplified ship controls/combat. The fact that Roberts is seen with a 360 controller in the early videos seems to indicate that the combat will be little more than Star Wars Starfighter or any other space shooter. Which isn't a bad thing in itself because there are hardly any good vehicle shooters these days, let alone space shooters. But paying $60-150 for a Battlefield level of detail vehicle... well I think some people might be a bit disappointed. But the game certainly does have amazing potential. We won't know until it is released, or at least close to it.
 
Wildace

Flogger23m said:
I think what he means is overly simplified ship controls/combat. The fact that Roberts is seen with a 360 controller in the early videos seems to indicate that the combat will be little more than Star Wars Starfighter or any other space shooter. Which isn't a bad thing in itself because there are hardly any good vehicle shooters these days, let alone space shooters. But paying $60-150 for a Battlefield level of detail vehicle... well I think some people might be a bit disappointed. But the game certainly does have amazing potential. We won't know until it is released, or at least close to it.
i dont think him using a controller means anything its just an easy way to show some gameplay without needing to sit down with the mouse an keyboard he can stand or turn his body away from the desk ect.

there will be simple flight systems you can manage with just a controller but the game will be very deep and to get the full effect of managing all the ship systems you will need a mouse and keyboard or a hotas setup.
 
shifty68

Wildace said:
pretty sure you havnt been following SC very much if you think it will have console style space combat
No kidding....

Flogger23m said:
I think what he means is overly simplified ship controls/combat. The fact that Roberts is seen with a 360 controller in the early videos seems to indicate that the combat will be little more than Star Wars Starfighter or any other space shooter. Which isn't a bad thing in itself because there are hardly any good vehicle shooters these days, let alone space shooters. But paying $60-150 for a Battlefield level of detail vehicle... well I think some people might be a bit disappointed. But the game certainly does have amazing potential. We won't know until it is released, or at least close to it.
Probably the reasons you see the devs using controllers is they are just more practical than a hotas setup at every desk.

and they can't make it very complicated (like dcs A10c) people would flip ship. saying its too hard, and not fair for casual people that only have 30 seconds a day to play.

The most complicated i expect a ship to get is. right around where the su25t is in dcs ( very low fidelity starter plane)
 
mavrocket

MrAgmoore said:
I think that anyone bad-mouthing Chris Roberts or "Star Citizen" has most likely, never played a Chris Roberts game or does not know what a visionary looks like.
I have owned, still own, and have played every version of Wing Commander (including the SNES, GBA, and PSP versions), and absolutely freaking love the series and games.

I was beyond stoked about SC, and the prospect of Roberts making something in the same vein as WC. However, as time has gone on, and SC has slowly slid into the MMO/Space-Arena territory, I see it drifting away from being any kind of WC space-opera and more an EVE clone with Elite/X-Series style combat and control.

I do not want a space MMO, I want a single player space opera. That is why I made my statement about people being disappointed by SC, because I surely am disappointed in the direction it is taking.
 
rdqlus

MrAgmoore said:
...
I think that Star Citizen has the potential to take the entire Internet inside itself, to the point that Star Citizen will become "the real world" ( like Eve online ) and the "real world" will just be a sad and empty shell ( which it currently is ).
...
Are you listening to yourself here? I may be misunderstanding you but I think maybe you need to go outside. The real world is awesome. There's like mountains and fast cars and girls and cities literally filled with millions of interesting people.

There are people that are turning 30ish around now that have spent the last 10 years in WoW. That's their entire 20s - that's just sad.
 
Pringle

rdqlus said:
Are you listening to yourself here? I may be misunderstanding you but I think maybe you need to go outside. The real world is awesome. There's like mountains and fast cars and girls and cities literally filled with millions of interesting people.

There are people that are turning 30ish around now that have spent the last 10 years in WoW. That's their entire 20s - that's just sad.
I read that and kinda felt the same way.

There's farting and sex and weed in the real world, man!!!
 
Flogger23m

mavrocket said:
I do not want a space MMO, I want a single player space opera. That is why I made my statement about people being disappointed by SC, because I surely am disappointed in the direction it is taking.
Agreed. Not that I am against the online persistent universe, but it has to be of quality without getting repetitive and dry.
 
DPI

Litfod said:
I also think a lot of people stand to be enormously disappointed by how SC turns out, because they're imagining their own take on a multiplayer space combat game, not Chris Roberts'.
This is a very good point. I play frequently on a teamspeak with a clan of over 100, and between them have spent over $68,000 on SC ships at last count, they own a lot of the supposedly unique/time-exclusive ones like the Idris that sold out instantly, and so I follow the development pretty closely and hear about it constantly. But the way some are believing it will be the second coming is seriously tripping by b.s. detectors.

There's definitely something to be said about imagination being a powerful force and I will say that the marketing and fundraising strategy for SC has been executed brilliantly as it has preyed precisely on peoples' imaginations and fantasies of the ultimate space game. I think it'll end up being an excellent game, but is going to make some people seriously question why they paid $150, $250, $1200 or more for virtual property in a videogame, which will end up becoming commodity anyway.

Anyhoo, it'll be interesting to see if Elite: Dangerous steals any of SC's thunder or gains any traction. The fact it'll be out sooner, and will have native Oculus Rift support are a pretty big deal.
 
172floater

is this game still going to make the march release? Seems like it's going to be pushed back a few months
 
Quartz-1

If it's still in Alpha, I expect the full release is at least 6 months off and they'll respin it for a Christmas release.

Anyway, I have some questions for those who actually know:

Will you be able to design your own ships?
Which control systems will be usable? Keyboard and mouse obviously, but what about joystick and HOTAS?
 
Quartz-1

Just watched a couple of videos. Full HOTAS and Oculus Rift? I'm sold!
 
Pringle

DPI said:
This is a very good point. I play frequently on a teamspeak with a clan of over 100, and between them have spent over $68,000 on SC ships at last count, they own a lot of the supposedly unique/time-exclusive ones like the Idris that sold out instantly, and so I follow the development pretty closely and hear about it constantly. But the way some are believing it will be the second coming is seriously tripping by b.s. detectors.

There's definitely something to be said about imagination being a powerful force and I will say that the marketing and fundraising strategy for SC has been executed brilliantly as it has preyed precisely on peoples' imaginations and fantasies of the ultimate space game. I think it'll end up being an excellent game, but is going to make some people seriously question why they paid $150, $250, $1200 or more for virtual property in a videogame, which will end up becoming commodity anyway.

Anyhoo, it'll be interesting to see if Elite: Dangerous steals any of SC's thunder or gains any traction. The fact it'll be out sooner, and will have native Oculus Rift support are a pretty big deal.
I always love hearing those "friend of a friend says so-and-so and I believe it" stories.
 
Thuleman

MrAgmoore said:
I think that anyone bad-mouthing Chris Roberts or "Star Citizen" has most likely, never played a Chris Roberts game or does not know what a visionary looks like. Examples of visionaries:

James Cameron
Martin Scorsese
Ray Kurzweil
Jacque Fresco
Nikola Tesla
Elon Musk
The second you equate Chris Roberts with Nikola Tesla you lost any anchoring in reality. When you post stuff like that you just cannot be taken seriously.
 
Thuleman said:
The second you equate Chris Roberts with Nikola Tesla you lost any anchoring in reality. When you post stuff like that you just cannot be taken seriously.
Wow why would this person compare Chris Roberts to Tesla. This is a boneheaded statement. They guy made some good games in the 90's and then directed some shit ass movie. And just because you love wing commander(most likely due to childhood memories like me) doesn't mean star citizen is going to be beyond badass.
 
Pringle

DPI said:
I'm sure this post has something to do with something.
Maybe read it again, slower?

relapse808 said:
Wow why would this person compare Chris Roberts to Tesla. This is a boneheaded statement. They guy made some good games in the 90's and then directed some shit ass movie. And just because you love wing commander(most likely due to childhood memories like me) doesn't mean star citizen is going to be beyond badass.
I'm surprised Jesus wasn't on the list. He was a pretty good carpenter, no?
 
