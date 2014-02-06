Litfod said: I also think a lot of people stand to be enormously disappointed by how SC turns out, because they're imagining their own take on a multiplayer space combat game, not Chris Roberts'. Click to expand...

This is a very good point. I play frequently on a teamspeak with a clan of over 100, and between them have spent over $68,000 on SC ships at last count, they own a lot of the supposedly unique/time-exclusive ones like the Idris that sold out instantly, and so I follow the development pretty closely and hear about it constantly. But the way some are believing it will be the second coming is seriously tripping by b.s. detectors.There's definitely something to be said about imagination being a powerful force and I will say that the marketing and fundraising strategy for SC has been executed brilliantly as it has preyed precisely on peoples' imaginations and fantasies of the ultimate space game. I think it'll end up being an excellent game, but is going to make some people seriously question why they paid $150, $250, $1200 or more for virtual property in a videogame, which will end up becoming commodity anyway.Anyhoo, it'll be interesting to see if Elite: Dangerous steals any of SC's thunder or gains any traction. The fact it'll be out sooner, and will have native Oculus Rift support are a pretty big deal.