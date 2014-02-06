Elite: Dangerous

Blade-Runner
2[H]4U
Not much excitement around here for this one...latest alpha video looks interesting though.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dDWnBJYTFgs
Same here. I think SC is going to disappoint a lot of people when it releases, and who knows if it will ever expand beyond PVP (which doesn't interest me one bit).More excited about this one than any other space opera game (including Star Citizen )
I am not going to defend his game since no one has played it. I can say the guy hasn't made a PC game in 20 years. Does that mean anything, maybe? Anyone calling this game awsome at this point has the potential to eat their own words. I will reserve judgement for the alpha.
James Cameron
Martin Scorsese
Ray Kurzweil
Jacque Fresco
Nikola Tesla
Elon Musk
I think that Star Citizen has the potential to suck up the player base from all current twitch and twitch sci-fi MMO games ( some people can't handle the complexities of twitch games and some people are purists when it comes to genre - Fantasy ).
I think that Star Citizen has the potential to take the entire Internet inside itself, to the point that Star Citizen will become "the real world" ( like Eve online ) and the "real world" will just be a sad and empty shell ( which it currently is ).
Scepticism's fair, but sometimes time doesn't matter. Terence Malick, for example, hadn't directed in about the same amount of time (If my memory serves) before coming out with something spectacular in The Thin Red Line. Sometimes people are happy to wait and deal in quality rather than quantity. If an idea is good enough and you can do it justice it doesn't matter how experienced you are or how long you've been on hiatus.
I was 9 years old when Elite came out on the BBC micro:
I've watched some Alpha videos and looked into the game, but not very much. To put it simply, is this game more based on combat or on trading like the X series? And are there any plans for a structured SP campaign?Returning to the Elite. I hope they won't make the bad decision of turning it into another Eve and making it multiplayer game, without any SP. I want SP game, without any mp elements. Just like the old Elite was.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AuvbZpH1QuE
It's hard to get excited about a graphical rehash. You are talking about a game that came out in 1984:
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elite_(video_game)
Does Pong give you a hard-on?
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iPigmdzAbyk
welcome to the internet right? anyway, I am pumped by all the new space games and hope at least one of them rocks like wing commander did.Is there a point to your post? Rage much? WTF is wrong with you only because someone does not share the same enthusiasm as you have about your latest toy (Star Citizen)?
The funny thing is the more information that comes available regarding Star Citizen the more generic it looks. It is influenced by a film that is nearly a century old with a bunch of MMO aspects thrown into the mix. While it will still likely be a great game it simply isn't doing much original.welcome to the internet right? anyway, I am pumped by all the new space games and hope at least one of them rocks like wing commander did.
Cameron should not be named in same league as Scorsese or Tesla or any other visionaries. I don't want Star Citizen to be shit like Avatar, Titanic or Prometheus Dtill, I agree with people who doubt in SC. May I remember you another gaming legends - Lord British, who messed up his last MMO, Peter Molyneux with his pisspoor Fable and Black and White. Being genius 20 years ago, does not mean critical success on any project now.
Returning to the Elite. I hope they won't make the bad decision of turning it into another Eve and making it multiplayer game, without any SP. I want SP game, without any mp elements. Just like the old Elite was.
pretty sure you havnt been following SC very much if you think it will have console style space combatI think it'll be a fine, if fairly dumb, console-style space shooter.
I think what he means is overly simplified ship controls/combat. The fact that Roberts is seen with a 360 controller in the early videos seems to indicate that the combat will be little more than Star Wars Starfighter or any other space shooter. Which isn't a bad thing in itself because there are hardly any good vehicle shooters these days, let alone space shooters. But paying $60-150 for a Battlefield level of detail vehicle... well I think some people might be a bit disappointed. But the game certainly does have amazing potential. We won't know until it is released, or at least close to it.pretty sure you havnt been following SC very much if you think it will have console style space combat
i dont think him using a controller means anything its just an easy way to show some gameplay without needing to sit down with the mouse an keyboard he can stand or turn his body away from the desk ect.I think what he means is overly simplified ship controls/combat. The fact that Roberts is seen with a 360 controller in the early videos seems to indicate that the combat will be little more than Star Wars Starfighter or any other space shooter. Which isn't a bad thing in itself because there are hardly any good vehicle shooters these days, let alone space shooters. But paying $60-150 for a Battlefield level of detail vehicle... well I think some people might be a bit disappointed. But the game certainly does have amazing potential. We won't know until it is released, or at least close to it.
No kidding....pretty sure you havnt been following SC very much if you think it will have console style space combat
Probably the reasons you see the devs using controllers is they are just more practical than a hotas setup at every desk.I think what he means is overly simplified ship controls/combat. The fact that Roberts is seen with a 360 controller in the early videos seems to indicate that the combat will be little more than Star Wars Starfighter or any other space shooter. Which isn't a bad thing in itself because there are hardly any good vehicle shooters these days, let alone space shooters. But paying $60-150 for a Battlefield level of detail vehicle... well I think some people might be a bit disappointed. But the game certainly does have amazing potential. We won't know until it is released, or at least close to it.
I have owned, still own, and have played every version of Wing Commander (including the SNES, GBA, and PSP versions), and absolutely freaking love the series and games.
Are you listening to yourself here? I may be misunderstanding you but I think maybe you need to go outside. The real world is awesome. There's like mountains and fast cars and girls and cities literally filled with millions of interesting people....
I think that Star Citizen has the potential to take the entire Internet inside itself, to the point that Star Citizen will become "the real world" ( like Eve online ) and the "real world" will just be a sad and empty shell ( which it currently is ).
I read that and kinda felt the same way.Are you listening to yourself here? I may be misunderstanding you but I think maybe you need to go outside. The real world is awesome. There's like mountains and fast cars and girls and cities literally filled with millions of interesting people.
There are people that are turning 30ish around now that have spent the last 10 years in WoW. That's their entire 20s - that's just sad.
Agreed. Not that I am against the online persistent universe, but it has to be of quality without getting repetitive and dry.I do not want a space MMO, I want a single player space opera. That is why I made my statement about people being disappointed by SC, because I surely am disappointed in the direction it is taking.
This is a very good point. I play frequently on a teamspeak with a clan of over 100, and between them have spent over $68,000 on SC ships at last count, they own a lot of the supposedly unique/time-exclusive ones like the Idris that sold out instantly, and so I follow the development pretty closely and hear about it constantly. But the way some are believing it will be the second coming is seriously tripping by b.s. detectors.I also think a lot of people stand to be enormously disappointed by how SC turns out, because they're imagining their own take on a multiplayer space combat game, not Chris Roberts'.
I always love hearing those "friend of a friend says so-and-so and I believe it" stories.This is a very good point. I play frequently on a teamspeak with a clan of over 100, and between them have spent over $68,000 on SC ships at last count, they own a lot of the supposedly unique/time-exclusive ones like the Idris that sold out instantly, and so I follow the development pretty closely and hear about it constantly. But the way some are believing it will be the second coming is seriously tripping by b.s. detectors.
There's definitely something to be said about imagination being a powerful force and I will say that the marketing and fundraising strategy for SC has been executed brilliantly as it has preyed precisely on peoples' imaginations and fantasies of the ultimate space game. I think it'll end up being an excellent game, but is going to make some people seriously question why they paid $150, $250, $1200 or more for virtual property in a videogame, which will end up becoming commodity anyway.
Anyhoo, it'll be interesting to see if Elite: Dangerous steals any of SC's thunder or gains any traction. The fact it'll be out sooner, and will have native Oculus Rift support are a pretty big deal.
The second you equate Chris Roberts with Nikola Tesla you lost any anchoring in reality. When you post stuff like that you just cannot be taken seriously.
James Cameron
Martin Scorsese
Ray Kurzweil
Jacque Fresco
Nikola Tesla
Elon Musk
Wow why would this person compare Chris Roberts to Tesla. This is a boneheaded statement. They guy made some good games in the 90's and then directed some shit ass movie. And just because you love wing commander(most likely due to childhood memories like me) doesn't mean star citizen is going to be beyond badass.The second you equate Chris Roberts with Nikola Tesla you lost any anchoring in reality. When you post stuff like that you just cannot be taken seriously.
I'm sure this post has something to do with something.I always love hearing those "friend of a friend says so-and-so and I believe it" stories.
Maybe read it again, slower?I'm sure this post has something to do with something.
I'm surprised Jesus wasn't on the list. He was a pretty good carpenter, no?relapse808 said:Wow why would this person compare Chris Roberts to Tesla. This is a boneheaded statement. They guy made some good games in the 90's and then directed some shit ass movie. And just because you love wing commander(most likely due to childhood memories like me) doesn't mean star citizen is going to be beyond badass.