Elder Scrolls 6 (VI)

Drexion said: This is a PR lie. They updated and re-wrote some of the parts of the gamebryo engine (he mentions some in the article) but at it's core it's still gamebryo (some gamebryo specific bugs from 16 years ago are still occurring in their current releases) - and they just stopped publicly calling it "gamebryo" because of the negative connotations associated with that engine. I think they call it creation engine now - same shit different day.



Gamebryo does have a lot of issues (it was written in the early 90s for christ's sake) - but the upside is that there is a huge modding community which are very familiar with the engine. Click to expand...

Just to add to that it isn't as though the engine they use now is the same as Gamebryo engine they used for Morrowind (the first time the used it). It has unquestionably been changed a lot and had a bunch of new features added, Direct X 11 and 64-bit support being good examples of two things that didn't even exist when it first came out. However it seems, near as people who've looked at the bugs it has, disassembly, and so on that it still has its heritage there, it was never rewritten. Most engines undergo a complete rewrite periodically because so much changes. That doesn't mean they'll have no code from earlier iterations, but that the fundamental design gets reworked to better use new technology. It doesn't look like Bethesda has ever done that, and it leads to issues.Also while Gamebryo does have its share of faults, it wasn't an awful engine and a lot comes down to the company implementing it. There were some real great games that made use of it, Civilization 4 being a good example.