Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
Not sure that I like them reusing so many assets. They even reused some assets from the Dark Souls games this time.
Hopefully it turns out good.
I'm confused, what is this supposed to be exactly? All I can find about it simply mentions "action co-op spinoff". Not sure I like the sound of that, but it raises even more questions.
Surely it won't be but yeah, initially I though it was maybe an overhaul mod.I'm confused as well...the trailer looked a bit like Elden Ring but also looked a bit different as well...I hope this isn't co-op only
I'll probably play it regardless but that sounds pretty lame.Elden Ring Nightreign is a Standalone Co-op Spin-off
Elden Ring Nightreign allows players to team up with two co-op partners and drop into a condensed map based on Elden Ring’s Limgrave area, with enemies and structures that are randomized at the start of each session...
https://www.ign.com/articles/elden-...tandalone-co-op-spin-off-the-game-awards-2024
Sounds like they took the randomizer mod to the next level.Elden Ring Nightreign is a Standalone Co-op Spin-off
Elden Ring Nightreign allows players to team up with two co-op partners and drop into a condensed map based on Elden Ring’s Limgrave area, with enemies and structures that are randomized at the start of each session...
https://www.ign.com/articles/elden-...tandalone-co-op-spin-off-the-game-awards-2024
Sounds like they took the randomizer mod to the next level.
Sounds like an unnecessary project, but okay.What the heck is Elden Ring: Nightreign? Our big explainer covering new characters, loot, roguelike mechanics and more
-Nightreign is a multiplayer game, but it's purely PvE, meant to be played in relatively short sessions of about half an hour each
-You play as a member of a three-player co-op team exploring a familiar-but-different version of Limgrave, Elden Ring's starting zone. The map has a static overall layout (with cliffs, caves, castles, and so on always in the same place) but randomized placements of encounters. You'll run into different bosses, different configurations of ruins, and some other randomized surprises
-Before each run you'll choose one of eight final bosses to battle. Before you fight them, you have to survive two "days" of exploration and combat, with each day ending in a big boss fight of its own. On day three, you'll warp to a magical battlefield called the Spirit Shelter to battle the big boss of the run on a wide-open battlefield that resembles the site of the battle against Radahn
https://www.pcgamer.com/games/rogue...-details-roguelike-mechanics-characters-loot/
It's definitely going to be polarizing.Sounds like an unnecessary project, but okay.
be 60$ watchso the next mainline From Software game directed by Miyazaki won't arrive till 2026 at the earliest?...disappointing...is Nightreign even considered a major release?...even the previews mention how it's basically a mod...I'm guessing a $34.99 price...$39.99 at most
sounds like a Tencent model of milking one of their biggest selling games- Elden Ring
No HUD was shown in the trailer, though?The vibes I'm getting so far
View attachment 697586
It's going to be quicker access to Boss fights instead of leveling up and summoning. Then being over leveling where you can't fight the Boss you like. The last game that felt souls like to me was Dark Souls 2.
I'm guessing a $34.99 price...$39.99 at most
Did you ever play Shadow of the Erdtree?$39.99
I'm not sure about this game...plus it's releasing 2 weeks after from Doom: The Dark Ages...for the first time ever I prefer to play another new release over a From Software title
Did you ever play Shadow of the Erdtree?
I bet it was killing you not playing Shadow of the Erdtree.not yet...I haven't played any games in the last 6+ months...I was in a holding pattern as far as upgrading to the new AMD 9800X3D and Nvidia 5000 series...now that they've finally been released I can proceed with my upgrade (I have all the parts...I just haven't built it yet)
I bet it was killing you not playing Shadow of the Erdtree.
Especially knowing that your current rig could max it out no problem with it being capped at 60fps.
But you being a graphics whore eye candy type of gamer, you need top billing or bust.
So you should be in for quite a treat once you build your new rig.