Elden Ring Nightreign

w35t said:
I'm confused, what is this supposed to be exactly? All I can find about it simply mentions "action co-op spinoff". Not sure I like the sound of that, but it raises even more questions.
Click to expand...

I'm confused as well...the trailer looked a bit like Elden Ring but also looked a bit different as well...I hope this isn't co-op only
 
polonyc2 said:
I'm confused as well...the trailer looked a bit like Elden Ring but also looked a bit different as well...I hope this isn't co-op only
Click to expand...
Surely it won't be but yeah, initially I though it was maybe an overhaul mod.

polonyc2 said:
Elden Ring Nightreign is a Standalone Co-op Spin-off

Elden Ring Nightreign allows players to team up with two co-op partners and drop into a condensed map based on Elden Ring’s Limgrave area, with enemies and structures that are randomized at the start of each session...

https://www.ign.com/articles/elden-...tandalone-co-op-spin-off-the-game-awards-2024
Click to expand...
I'll probably play it regardless but that sounds pretty lame.
 
What the heck is Elden Ring: Nightreign? Our big explainer covering new characters, loot, roguelike mechanics and more

-Nightreign is a multiplayer game, but it's purely PvE, meant to be played in relatively short sessions of about half an hour each

-You play as a member of a three-player co-op team exploring a familiar-but-different version of Limgrave, Elden Ring's starting zone. The map has a static overall layout (with cliffs, caves, castles, and so on always in the same place) but randomized placements of encounters. You'll run into different bosses, different configurations of ruins, and some other randomized surprises

-Before each run you'll choose one of eight final bosses to battle. Before you fight them, you have to survive two "days" of exploration and combat, with each day ending in a big boss fight of its own. On day three, you'll warp to a magical battlefield called the Spirit Shelter to battle the big boss of the run on a wide-open battlefield that resembles the site of the battle against Radahn

https://www.pcgamer.com/games/rogue...-details-roguelike-mechanics-characters-loot/
 
polonyc2 said:
What the heck is Elden Ring: Nightreign? Our big explainer covering new characters, loot, roguelike mechanics and more

-Nightreign is a multiplayer game, but it's purely PvE, meant to be played in relatively short sessions of about half an hour each

-You play as a member of a three-player co-op team exploring a familiar-but-different version of Limgrave, Elden Ring's starting zone. The map has a static overall layout (with cliffs, caves, castles, and so on always in the same place) but randomized placements of encounters. You'll run into different bosses, different configurations of ruins, and some other randomized surprises

-Before each run you'll choose one of eight final bosses to battle. Before you fight them, you have to survive two "days" of exploration and combat, with each day ending in a big boss fight of its own. On day three, you'll warp to a magical battlefield called the Spirit Shelter to battle the big boss of the run on a wide-open battlefield that resembles the site of the battle against Radahn

https://www.pcgamer.com/games/rogue...-details-roguelike-mechanics-characters-loot/
Click to expand...
Sounds like an unnecessary project, but okay.
 
If it groups you with some Random before the drop in the map could be nice. Good way to get rid of stale content? So this is a PC game?
 
Armenius said:
Sounds like an unnecessary project, but okay.
Click to expand...
It's definitely going to be polarizing.

The people who will like this will be 1) the people who like PVE and 2) the people who sought out Seamless Co-op mod or modding in general. This is the target audience.

I'm morbidly curious as to what this "experiment" is going to cost the customer to try out? Being standalone doesn't mean squat when clearly the assets are "borrowed" from existing titles.

I think some FromSoft employees saw what the community was doing with mods then a lightbulb turned on. So, they asked Miyazaki-san if they could greenlight this so-called experiment. Hopefully it will end up polished and NOT seem like some thrown together mishmash of ideas.
 
Last edited:
The only way this makes sense is if it is a budget or free to play title. I can’t see many people paying full price for a bunch of random boss encounters in a single zone.
 
so the next mainline From Software game directed by Miyazaki won't arrive till 2026 at the earliest?...disappointing...is Nightreign even considered a major release?...even the previews mention how it's basically a mod...I'm guessing a $34.99 price...$39.99 at most

sounds like a Tencent model of milking one of their biggest selling games- Elden Ring
 
The vibes I'm getting so far

Img_2024_12_13_12_53_24.jpeg
 
I thought I read a day or so ago there would be no more Elden Ring but this gets announced? On the fence if I would consider getting this.
 
I bet it will
polonyc2 said:
so the next mainline From Software game directed by Miyazaki won't arrive till 2026 at the earliest?...disappointing...is Nightreign even considered a major release?...even the previews mention how it's basically a mod...I'm guessing a $34.99 price...$39.99 at most

sounds like a Tencent model of milking one of their biggest selling games- Elden Ring
Click to expand...
be 60$ watch
 
polonyc2 said:
I'm guessing a $34.99 price...$39.99 at most
Click to expand...

$39.99

I'm not sure about this game...plus it's releasing 2 weeks after from Doom: The Dark Ages...for the first time ever I prefer to play another new release over a From Software title
 
Look ok but hard to get excited about it I think it's all the usual textures that just don't work for me
 
polonyc2 said:
$39.99

I'm not sure about this game...plus it's releasing 2 weeks after from Doom: The Dark Ages...for the first time ever I prefer to play another new release over a From Software title
Click to expand...
Did you ever play Shadow of the Erdtree?
 
CAD4466HK said:
Did you ever play Shadow of the Erdtree?
Click to expand...

not yet...I haven't played any games in the last 6+ months...I was in a holding pattern as far as upgrading to the new AMD 9800X3D and Nvidia 5000 series...now that they've finally been released I can proceed with my upgrade (I have all the parts...I just haven't built it yet)
 
polonyc2 said:
not yet...I haven't played any games in the last 6+ months...I was in a holding pattern as far as upgrading to the new AMD 9800X3D and Nvidia 5000 series...now that they've finally been released I can proceed with my upgrade (I have all the parts...I just haven't built it yet)
Click to expand...
I bet it was killing you not playing Shadow of the Erdtree.
Especially knowing that your current rig could max it out no problem with it being capped at 60fps.
But you being a graphics whore eye candy type of gamer, you need top billing or bust.

So you should be in for quite a treat once you build your new rig. :)
 
CAD4466HK said:
I bet it was killing you not playing Shadow of the Erdtree.
Especially knowing that your current rig could max it out no problem with it being capped at 60fps.
But you being a graphics whore eye candy type of gamer, you need top billing or bust.

So you should be in for quite a treat once you build your new rig. :)
Click to expand...

not just Shadow of the Erdtree...I have a long list of games I've been wanting to play...plus new games like Doom: The Dark Ages are coming out...I need more time to game! :)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top