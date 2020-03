viivo said: 40 MEGAWATTS. I assume that's annual. Still that's more than some power plants can output. We really need a breakthrough here. Click to expand...

That would be the power draw. Because if you make that into 40MW/yr, that only translates to 4.5KW/hr, which is just large business furnace lol. So no that is likely 40MW/hr.Similarly to how you see something like a 60W bulb, that means it consumes 60W while it is running. Same concept except its now 40MW