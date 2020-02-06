EK Res: Anti Vortex Protection?

Zarathustra[H]
Hey all,
I just ordered a new EK reservoir, the EK-RES X4 (I like mine big).
Reading the manual it says it comes with a pre-installed anti-vortex plate in the bottom to limit the spinning of the fluid.
I have some questions:
1.) Is spinning common?
2.) Is it really a problem if it occurs? Why would this be a negative? Noise? Appearance?
3.) I was considering taking the plate out and bending my return tubes slightly to encourage spinning to get some mixing action going in the reservoir. Is there a reason not to do this?
Appreciate any thoughts.
