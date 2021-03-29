Ebay Fraud Help

Hey guys, just need some advice from more experienced ebayers. I recently ordered a motherboard off a seller and instead they sent me a crumbled up package with some random metal pipes. Then they tried denying my return claim by saying:



Hello, We have the shipment details at a box being sent with the dimensions of 15x13x3in. Also it has a weight of 4lbs. The pictures you have provided do not match this at all. You have taken the outer packaging crumpled it up and taken pictures. We have all the weights and dimensions confirmed from FedEx. So this return is fraud. Would you like to close this return or would you like us to take this up with eBay?

When I requested the return I couldn't click submit for some reason so I had to do it on mobile, which for whatever reason no longer gave me the "seller sent wrong item" option so I chose "Doesn't Fit" as the best available option. Then I filed a fraud claim with ebay immediately and sent them these photos I had taken of the package.



Is there anything else I can do but wait for ebay to intervene?