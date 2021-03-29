Ebay Fraud Help

A

Andrew_Carr

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 26, 2005
Messages
1,823
Hey guys, just need some advice from more experienced ebayers. I recently ordered a motherboard off a seller and instead they sent me a crumbled up package with some random metal pipes. Then they tried denying my return claim by saying:

"
Hello, We have the shipment details at a box being sent with the dimensions of 15x13x3in. Also it has a weight of 4lbs. The pictures you have provided do not match this at all. You have taken the outer packaging crumpled it up and taken pictures. We have all the weights and dimensions confirmed from FedEx. So this return is fraud. Would you like to close this return or would you like us to take this up with eBay?
"

When I requested the return I couldn't click submit for some reason so I had to do it on mobile, which for whatever reason no longer gave me the "seller sent wrong item" option so I chose "Doesn't Fit" as the best available option. Then I filed a fraud claim with ebay immediately and sent them these photos I had taken of the package.

Is there anything else I can do but wait for ebay to intervene?
 

Attachments

  • IMG_20210325_132606.jpg
    IMG_20210325_132606.jpg
    730 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20210325_132509.jpg
    IMG_20210325_132509.jpg
    456.6 KB · Views: 0
F

Furious_Styles

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 16, 2013
Messages
2,131
Andrew_Carr said:
Hey guys, just need some advice from more experienced ebayers. I recently ordered a motherboard off a seller and instead they sent me a crumbled up package with some random metal pipes. Then they tried denying my return claim by saying:

"
Hello, We have the shipment details at a box being sent with the dimensions of 15x13x3in. Also it has a weight of 4lbs. The pictures you have provided do not match this at all. You have taken the outer packaging crumpled it up and taken pictures. We have all the weights and dimensions confirmed from FedEx. So this return is fraud. Would you like to close this return or would you like us to take this up with eBay?
"

When I requested the return I couldn't click submit for some reason so I had to do it on mobile, which for whatever reason no longer gave me the "seller sent wrong item" option so I chose "Doesn't Fit" as the best available option. Then I filed a fraud claim with ebay immediately and sent them these photos I had taken of the package.

Is there anything else I can do but wait for ebay to intervene?
Click to expand...
Contact them via chat or phone.
 
neural0

neural0

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 22, 2011
Messages
389
what did you use as the payment method? I have dealt with this before. First, if it's paypal open a case with them over the phone, they are very helpful. Second, if you used a CC through paypal you can go through your credit card AFTER the paypal and ebay cases are done if it's not in your favor. Your credit card will 99% of the time side with you.

I know this because I sent a tablet to someone and they came back and siad it wasn't compatible or something and opened a case with Paypal/ebay. They both sided with me that I had described it perfectly in the listing and explicitly said no returns/refunds. The person then went and told their credit card company and I got screwed. They kept the tablet, got their FULL refund, and I ended up out of pocket for shipping costs, ebay fees, paypal fees, and even f'ing taxes on the sale.

Maybe if you can make some good happen from me getting screwed then it's worth it or something?
 
Z

Zedicus

Gawd
Joined
Nov 2, 2010
Messages
791
jeez why bother arguing with a human when you can turn the claim in to Ebay review. Ebay always sides with the buyer.
how old are you that 'always call' is your go too? man i don't feel ancient now.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top