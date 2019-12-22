Anyone else played Dying Light? I'm amazed at what passes for a "good" game. It seems designed to annoy and frustrate. All kinds of arbitrary dick moves get pulled on the player. E.g., right now I'm trapped in the slum school with no way to beat these invincible firemen who outnumber me like 5 to 1. And when I say "trapped," I mean, the game silently shut and locked doors behind me so now I can't retreat. (ETA: I did just figure out how to restart the mission, thankfully) Seems like a hot pile of shit to me. And this would be the case even if I liked the stupid crafting system (which you have to use if you want to have a prayer), which I don't. The "you're penalized points for dying" seems like a particularly bad dick move to me. Glad I didn't pay for this game. I really want to like it, because I love the post-apocalyptic genre (even the worn-out zombie apocalypse sub-genre, which gets way more attention than it deserves), I keep trying to like it. But the more I play it, the less I respect or enjoy it.