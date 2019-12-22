Dying Light

Discussion in 'General Gaming' started by Morlock, Jul 30, 2015.

  1. Jul 30, 2015 #1
    Morlock

    Morlock Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    476
    Joined:
    Jun 8, 2012
    Anyone else played Dying Light? I'm amazed at what passes for a "good" game. It seems designed to annoy and frustrate. All kinds of arbitrary dick moves get pulled on the player. E.g., right now I'm trapped in the slum school with no way to beat these invincible firemen who outnumber me like 5 to 1. And when I say "trapped," I mean, the game silently shut and locked doors behind me so now I can't retreat. (ETA: I did just figure out how to restart the mission, thankfully) Seems like a hot pile of shit to me. And this would be the case even if I liked the stupid crafting system (which you have to use if you want to have a prayer), which I don't. The "you're penalized points for dying" seems like a particularly bad dick move to me.

    Glad I didn't pay for this game. I really want to like it, because I love the post-apocalyptic genre (even the worn-out zombie apocalypse sub-genre, which gets way more attention than it deserves), I keep trying to like it. But the more I play it, the less I respect or enjoy it.
     
    Morlock, Jul 30, 2015
    Morlock, Jul 30, 2015
    #1
  2. Jul 30, 2015 #2
    Converge

    Converge [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,254
    Joined:
    Mar 4, 2005
    Okay.... Sounds like you're frustrated. I enjoyed the game for what it is, a fun once-through with decent visuals and fun gameplay mechanics (free running + fun melee weapon system). Other than that it wasn't too original or special. I enjoyed it though.
     
    Converge, Jul 30, 2015
    Converge, Jul 30, 2015
    #2
  3. Jul 30, 2015 #3
    Morlock

    Morlock Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    476
    Joined:
    Jun 8, 2012
    So, I'm on a wall above one of the big sledgehammer zombies, and I get close to see if I can brain him without him being able to hit me. Nope, he hits me. Which is fine. His sledge hits so hard that it takes half my health...and knocks me FORWARD so I fall next to the big zombie. Cheese like this abounds in this game.

    I've always thought the "degrading weapons" thing is stupid. No, a lead pipe will never "wear out" from hitting zombies in the head. Neither will a pipe wrench, or a claw hammer. It's just stupid, IMO.

    It's a shame, because with a bit of thought this game could've been really good. I hate seeing all those millions spent on pretty graphics go to waste.

    Took 4 molotov cocktails and 4 exploding shuriken to kill one sledge. Then the swarm of "much tougher than people" zombies came, making the whole point of the exercise (get the airdrop) one of futility. Yep, done with this game. Just uninstalled it.

    How could I forget the awful design of so many climbing obstacles? Yep, you have to jump off and die to get back down, happens all the time. FFS. Oh, and you can't look down to see where the end of that ladder is. Which matters, since you just drop off when you get to the end, which can also easily get you killed. Want to climb down a ledge? Good luck with that.

    Google search term: "Dying Light sucks"
     
    Last edited: Jul 30, 2015
    Morlock, Jul 30, 2015
    Morlock, Jul 30, 2015
    #3
  4. Jul 30, 2015 #4
    cageymaru

    cageymaru [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    19,817
    Joined:
    Apr 10, 2003
    My buddies bought it and tried for months to sucker me into it. I despised Dead Island and played about 2 minutes of Dead Island II before I cut it off permanently. So what they did was stream me some footage of them playing via Steam. I saw the same thing what you described happening to them over and over. So glad I skipped Dying Light. Some games genres just aren't for me.
     
    cageymaru, Jul 30, 2015
    cageymaru, Jul 30, 2015
    #4
  5. Jul 30, 2015 #5
    zamardii12

    zamardii12 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,631
    Joined:
    Jun 6, 2014
    I literally just bought this game a couple days ago. I love it. Takes all sorts, but it sounds to my like OP is just frustrated. Go try playing Bloodborne. The death punishment I have barely even noticed. I know I am punished somehow, but idk in what way it affects the game (yet). I'm about 2-3 hours into it and I love it. There is definitely a incentive to survive and NOT die which is which you can't do much without planning ahead.

    Also, I personally hate crafting systems but I don't understand your complaint. You said it's shitty, but not whether it's too much or too little. I don't play RPGs... I like getting straight to the action. I think Dying Light is great b/c you're given a wide open environment to try and survive in. Like, I have to think about what I am going to do before I do it.

    But whatever, takes all sorts. With all the similar zombie games involving shooting and shit, this was a nice break from the usual.
     
    zamardii12, Jul 30, 2015
    zamardii12, Jul 30, 2015
    #5
  6. Jul 30, 2015 #6
    Mortuus

    Mortuus [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,279
    Joined:
    Sep 2, 2007
    Do the weapons break down as fast they did in dead island ? always hated that a iron crowbar didnt last that long.. is it same here ?
     
    Mortuus, Jul 30, 2015
    Mortuus, Jul 30, 2015
    #6
  7. Jul 30, 2015 #7
    Converge

    Converge [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,254
    Joined:
    Mar 4, 2005
    :(
    They break down pretty fast
     
    Converge, Jul 30, 2015
    Converge, Jul 30, 2015
    #7
  8. Jul 30, 2015 #8
    zamardii12

    zamardii12 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,631
    Joined:
    Jun 6, 2014
    They do break down, but you can repair them without issue.
     
    zamardii12, Jul 30, 2015
    zamardii12, Jul 30, 2015
    #8
  9. Jul 30, 2015 #9
    MavericK

    MavericK Zero Cool

    Messages:
    29,130
    Joined:
    Sep 2, 2004
    Game overall was decent but I agree, there is a ton of bullshit you have to deal with to get through it.
     
    MavericK, Jul 30, 2015
    MavericK, Jul 30, 2015
    #9
  10. Jul 30, 2015 #10
    Morlock

    Morlock Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    476
    Joined:
    Jun 8, 2012
    Zamardii, I usually don't like really difficult games, but there are exceptions. I Am Alive was the game that really showed me I could enjoy the right game, despite (or maybe because of) being really difficult. ETA: I wanted to go back in time and kill the ancestors of this game's devs at first. But I stuck with it, and suddenly it just "clicked" for me.

    So true. What adds insult to injury is that the question of genre is multi-faceted. You have the gameplay, and then you have the story. You can have a game type that you like, but the story can be all wrong. Or vice-versa. And you can break it down further than that if you want to. Makes it tough to get more than a game or two that you really like, if you're picky at all.

    I don't have enough experience with crafting systems to really give you much context. I just know the idea of making silly weapons with stuff I scavenge doesn't grab me, at all. I could see something more realistic, like attaching a survival knife to a pole to make a spear, converting a trekking pole into a pointed weapon, scrounging up the stuff to make an ethanol still, building a gasifier, finding spare parts to repair an AR, or building a chemistry lab from scratch. Boring, real-world type stuff. I'm much more interested in sim/realism end of things, not so much in the "gamey" end.

    I also don't much care for invented micro-management. I could see if it brought some realism to the game. Like, oh, I've got to find AAA batteries to run this flashlight. But the constant upkeep on hunk-of-solid-metal-or-wood weapons is a bore.
     
    Last edited: Jul 30, 2015
    Morlock, Jul 30, 2015
    Morlock, Jul 30, 2015
    #10
  11. Jul 30, 2015 #11
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    16,984
    Joined:
    Oct 25, 2004
    there's a huge expansion set to be released soon...I plan on getting this game once it hits the right price point during an upcoming Steam sale
     
    polonyc2, Jul 30, 2015
    polonyc2, Jul 30, 2015
    #11
  12. Jul 30, 2015 #12
    Morlock

    Morlock Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    476
    Joined:
    Jun 8, 2012
    One thing DL has driven home for me is how much I prefer 3rd person games. It's completely counter-intuitive and illogical, I know, but for some reason I find them more immersive and more realistic.

    I think maybe it comes down to the fact that despite 1st person being more realistic on paper, my mind can only get halfway to the point of being "in" the game, so it would rather just control a dude in the game, if that makes any sense. Also, compensation for lack of tactile sensation.

    And 3rd person works way better for me in games with climbing and melee fighting. Especially climbing, which I thought worked as well as could be expected, flaws aside, from a 1st person game, but still fell way short of the climbing in AssCreed, Shadow of Mordor, and I Am Alive (the stamina bar really put IAA's climbing on another level for me, no pun intended).
     
    Morlock, Jul 30, 2015
    Morlock, Jul 30, 2015
    #12
  13. Jul 30, 2015 #13
    ZodaEX

    ZodaEX 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,728
    Joined:
    Sep 17, 2004
    Wrong, this game isn't getting any expansions, only D.L.C.
     
    ZodaEX, Jul 30, 2015
    ZodaEX, Jul 30, 2015
    #13
  14. Jul 30, 2015 #14
    piscian18

    piscian18 [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    11,021
    Joined:
    Jul 26, 2005
    I was an AMD user when the game was released and firstly it was a broken fucking mess on release, then balancing on the zombie power and how they are generated was garbage. Yes the firemen are stupid and too be avoided at all costs. Its not a matter of difficulty they are literally just awkward and annoying to fight. The weapons for whatever reason are actually a downgrade from Dead Island. All the fun and inventiveness was removed crafting is just a nuisance since theres no "wow factor" in unlocking them. It's just stats based on whether you a give shit enough to make a new weapon.

    Lastly the story was atrocious and by about midway through the gameplay gets really repetitive. Its weird to say this being a big fan of TechLand before Dead Island out but Im actually really happy they are not doing Dead Island 2. Some other ironically more respected studio is doing it and the latest gameplay looks amazing. Fuck Techland. I actually felt more burned on Dying light than I ever did on Dead island though admittedly I played it way after the bugfixes.

    *note most people will tell you they "are" loving Dying light. It's because they haven't gotten to the second half when it runs out of gas and you're just slogging through the same shit over and over.

    /rant
     
    piscian18, Jul 30, 2015
    piscian18, Jul 30, 2015
    #14
  15. Jul 30, 2015 #15
    RW2112

    RW2112 Gawd

    Messages:
    728
    Joined:
    May 17, 2002
    Thing about Dl I dislike is places where the infection hits you and you can't use your grappling hook anymore, yet you can hang from ledges with your finger tips. WTH????

    Also that whole stupid dream sequence thing. Why the heck did they have to throw that in there I'll never understand...

    Lastly you play the whole game with your buddies yet the end game only available as a single player experience... just really crazy design choices IMHO....
     
    RW2112, Jul 30, 2015
    RW2112, Jul 30, 2015
    #15
  16. Jul 30, 2015 #16
    its4thecolony

    its4thecolony [H]Lite

    Messages:
    118
    Joined:
    Mar 27, 2010
    So is this an open world game?
     
    its4thecolony, Jul 30, 2015
    its4thecolony, Jul 30, 2015
    #16
  17. Jul 31, 2015 #17
    zamardii12

    zamardii12 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,631
    Joined:
    Jun 6, 2014
    Yes. Open-world, free-running zombie game with day/night cycles.
     
    zamardii12, Jul 31, 2015
    zamardii12, Jul 31, 2015
    #17
  18. Jul 31, 2015 #18
    Armenius

    Armenius I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital

    Messages:
    19,562
    Joined:
    Jan 28, 2014
    What's the difference?
     
    Armenius, Jul 31, 2015
    Armenius, Jul 31, 2015
    #18
  19. Jul 31, 2015 #19
    cageymaru

    cageymaru [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    19,817
    Joined:
    Apr 10, 2003
    DLC is little morsels of food that lasts for a short time. New clothes? New weapons? New zone? Everything is split and sold separately. Oh I can complete this area in 5 hours or less. Many game releases are just as short as some DLC.

    Expansion. Many zones released at once. New story that flows from zone to zone and ties everything from the beginning of the game to the new areas. Long and well expansive. :) Usually lasts 20 hours or more doing new things before you start to repeat actions or story.

    That's my definition of DLC versus a full expansion.
     
    cageymaru, Jul 31, 2015
    cageymaru, Jul 31, 2015
    #19
  20. Jul 31, 2015 #20
    Morlock

    Morlock Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    476
    Joined:
    Jun 8, 2012
    Playing Spec Ops: The Line, glad I finally bought it. Decent shooter, much better plot than most (probably because it's a Heart of Darkness/Apocalypse Now ripoff). I'd like to see a hybrid of this game and open world & survival genres, set in a fully post-apocalyptic world. Twilight 2000 or The Morrow Project, basically.
     
    Morlock, Jul 31, 2015
    Morlock, Jul 31, 2015
    #20
  21. Jul 31, 2015 #21
    RW2112

    RW2112 Gawd

    Messages:
    728
    Joined:
    May 17, 2002
    A bit off topic but I could get behind an open world Morrow Project game. :D
     
    RW2112, Jul 31, 2015
    RW2112, Jul 31, 2015
    #21
  22. Jul 31, 2015 #22
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    16,984
    Joined:
    Oct 25, 2004
    polonyc2, Jul 31, 2015
    polonyc2, Jul 31, 2015
    #22
  23. Jul 31, 2015 #23
    Zepher

    Zepher [H]ipster Replacement

    Messages:
    17,050
    Joined:
    Sep 29, 2001
    I enjoyed the game, was fun.

    I'd like to play a game like Battlefield 4 where you play Conquest but there are zombies everywhere so you have to watch out for enemies as well as Zombies walking around.
     
    Zepher, Jul 31, 2015
    Zepher, Jul 31, 2015
    #23
  24. Aug 30, 2015 #24
    Morlock

    Morlock Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    476
    Joined:
    Jun 8, 2012
    RW: yes, that or Twilight 2K would rock.

    Okay, I was wrong about this game. Or rather, it gets easier pretty quickly. Weapon damage ramps up big time as you level up. Weapon damage balance is all over the place in this game, so you have to use the right attacks. The goons (the big guy with the hammer) are pretty easy to kill with a few head shots once you can throw your melee weapons (a skill on the skill tree). And you're quickly so awash in metal parts that you can repair your weapons as much as you want. And fresh weapons abound. Still don't care about the weapon crafting system, though, and have barely used it at all.

    Really, people who say this game gets too easy later on have a point.

    Anyway, like I said, I was wrong about this game. It kept nagging me until I reinstalled it, and now I'm like 55 hours in and hunting down the last few side quests before I take on the final mission. It has issues, but it's still pretty great if you like the idea of an open-world zombie game.

    ETA: this game could be totally amazing if a good mod team made a properly balanced "hardcore realism" mod for it. Fatigue for parkour, slow down movement speeds (for players and NPCs), drop most of the crafting (keep realistic stuff like Molotov cocktails and pipe bombs), dial the weapon breakage way back, rebalance the melee weapon damage, lose the grappling hook, dial the loot waay down, add a proper inventory and encumbrance system, etc.
     
    Last edited: Aug 30, 2015
    Morlock, Aug 30, 2015
    Morlock, Aug 30, 2015
    #24
  25. Sep 16, 2015 #25
    ZodaEX

    ZodaEX 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,728
    Joined:
    Sep 17, 2004
    Nope you are jumping the gun because it isn't out yet. It won't be until the following is actually released until we know whether you or I am wrong. Your acting as if major changes cant happen between the development stage and actual release and that's just not how the world works.
     
    ZodaEX, Sep 16, 2015
    ZodaEX, Sep 16, 2015
    #25
  26. Sep 16, 2015 #26
    Heliocentrical

    Heliocentrical 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,849
    Joined:
    Mar 28, 2005
    I planned on buying this when it went on sale on steam. Not so sure now. Any other recommendations? I've never played anything apocalyptic or zombie other than Left 4 Dead. I mostly play Call of Duty, FarCry, and Crysis type of stuff. Also like games where you figure stuff out like Tomb Raider and Hitman.
     
    Heliocentrical, Sep 16, 2015
    Heliocentrical, Sep 16, 2015
    #26
  27. Sep 17, 2015 #27
    ZodaEX

    ZodaEX 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,728
    Joined:
    Sep 17, 2004
    Ever play dead island or fallout 3? It plays like those games.
     
    ZodaEX, Sep 17, 2015
    ZodaEX, Sep 17, 2015
    #27
  28. Sep 19, 2015 #28
    damstr

    damstr [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,363
    Joined:
    Jun 26, 2005
    Here is a trailer for the next expansion from the official Dying Light YouTube account. I'll even quote the description for you so there is no confusion.

    "Dying Light: The Following is a massive expansion to Dying Light and the untold chapter of Kyle Crane&#8217;s story. Take to a vast new area that will transform your Dying Light experience through new game mechanics, environments and challenges on top of the established core of what made the game a break away success for millions of players around the globe."

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8B_ldti4QGI
     
    damstr, Sep 19, 2015
    damstr, Sep 19, 2015
    #28
  29. Sep 20, 2015 #29
    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks Ignore Me

    Messages:
    14,180
    Joined:
    Jun 7, 2008
    I'm waiting for a price of 10.99 or something it's still 29.00 everywhere almost a year later.
     
    Comixbooks, Sep 20, 2015
    Comixbooks, Sep 20, 2015
    #29
  30. Sep 20, 2015 #30
    damstr

    damstr [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,363
    Joined:
    Jun 26, 2005
    Me too. I beat it on Xbox One last year but now I want to play it again on the proper system.
     
    damstr, Sep 20, 2015
    damstr, Sep 20, 2015
    #30
  31. Dec 22, 2019 at 11:27 AM #31
    scojer

    scojer [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,127
    Joined:
    Jun 13, 2009
    I picked this up from Target for $15 for the PS4, It's regularly $20.

    I'm having a blast so far.

     
    scojer, Dec 22, 2019 at 11:27 AM
    scojer, Dec 22, 2019 at 11:27 AM
    #31
  32. Dec 22, 2019 at 11:30 AM #32
    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks Ignore Me

    Messages:
    14,180
    Joined:
    Jun 7, 2008
    I never bought this game but they have a Holiday DLC for this week I might check it out for that.
    Dying Light 2 comes out Spring 2020
     
    Comixbooks, Dec 22, 2019 at 11:30 AM
    Comixbooks, Dec 22, 2019 at 11:30 AM
    #32
  33. Dec 22, 2019 at 11:32 AM #33
    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks Ignore Me

    Messages:
    14,180
    Joined:
    Jun 7, 2008
     
    Comixbooks, Dec 22, 2019 at 11:32 AM
    Comixbooks, Dec 22, 2019 at 11:32 AM
    #33