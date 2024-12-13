  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Dying Light: The Beast

this looks pretty good...started out as a major 'The Following' type of expansion which morphed into its own standalone game...I trust Techland to deliver
 
Dying Light: The Beast, will release in Summer 2025...during the 10th anniversary Dying to Know show, Techland shared a look behind the scenes of the development and that voice recordings with Roger Craig Smith, who reprises his role of Kyle Crane, have recently finished...the team is now tweaking the moveset and animations as requested by many fans to make Kyle truly feel like Kyle...

https://www.gamespress.com/en-US/10...-Light-The-franchise-that-forever-changed-the


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CvqFjEILJao
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top