I finally got around to sifting through my unsorted junk pile. I believe I found these chucked out by a local business just last year. Yes,year. What a run. What to do with it? I'm not the kind of animal to chuck a good PCB to the wolves. I came up with some valid choices. Feel free to chime in with other options. I mean, jeez, when was the last time you saw asocket 370?