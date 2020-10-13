Dual 6 pin connectors - fastest card i can get?

Hey all,



Reading about the new AMD card likely having dual 8 pin connectors and the 3080's..



The system I may be using only has 2 x 6pin connectors, (Dell T5610) So I wanted to know what cards I might be limited to for this system. It does have a 825W gold PSU according to Dell specs. This was my lab box but moved that over to a T620 so may use this as a place holder until AM5.



Can I safely do 6pin to 8pin adapters?