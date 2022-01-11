Driver Settings when using GPU Drivers Included with Windows?

Zarathustra[H]
Hey everyone.
So I just bought an old Dell Latitude E6540 for all the reasons mentioned here:
It's a nifty old laptop, and I am liking it.
It is a dual GPU model integrated Intel graphics + Radeon HD 8790M
Biggest problem I have had is that AMD discontinued their drivers for the Radeon HD 8790M back in June releasing one last set of legacy drivers for the thing.
When I install those legacy drivers, it results in a hard lock of the system. The only way I could get the system to work again was to boot it up in safe mode, and delete the GPU drivers.
Windows 10 does install its own drivers, and they work just fine, but this means I don't get all of those nifty driver settings that are in the AMD driver application.
Is there any way to get the driver application settings with the built in Windows 10 drivers?
Or, are there any other AMD drivers I should try that may not hardlock the system?
Appreciate any suggestions.
I just bought an 8 year old Dell Latitude E6540.
I love older thick-bodied Latitudes. Ease of replacing drives, RAM, WLAN cards, etc make these fantastic. (And that's not to mention the best damn keyboards to grace a laptop in the modern era.
My 6340s has been a real trooper. The little i5-3320M in that thing still keeps pace with much more modern laptop CPU's and it runs like a dream, much better than the 2018 era Dell XPS 15 my work issued me...
But, the 1366x768 display was starting to feel limiting, and I figured I should upgrade to the last gen thick Latitude models before they get so old they disappear, so I got an E6540.
The model I got came equipped with a Haswell i7-4810MQ (4C/8T, 2.8Ghz base, 3.8Ghz boost) AND a Radeon HD 8790M, and displays on a nice 1080p screen. it also has a numerical keypad, something I have never had in a laptop before, and am absolutely loving.
View attachment 429941
I replaced the Wireless LAN card with an AC model, maxed out the RAM to 16GB, tossed the DVD drive and popped in a second hard drive caddy in its place. I have two old 512GB Samsung 850 Pro's in it that used to serve as cache drives in my server. One with Windows 10 on it, the other with Linux Mint.
I'm very happy with this thing. It should cover all of my laptop needs until October 2025 when Windows 10 goes EOL, at which point I'll have to decide if I need to go laptop hunting again or if Linux only will do, because it doesn't seem like Windows 11 will ever be supported on older hardware, which is a real sham, as the older hardware is still plenty capable.
None of these modern ultra thin laptops with those terrible chiclet/Island keyboards appeal to me in the slightest. This was pretty much the end of the line for Dell's thick laptops. I'm not sure what I'd do if I had to switch to anything newer. All newer laptops suck.
Surprisingly enough the old Radeon HD 8790M can actually still support some light games too. I just tested Civilization VI at 1080p and minimum settings. It was completely playable.
Installing AMD's last legacy drivers for the 8790M caused a system hard lock though, that wasn't resolved until I logged in in safe mode and deleted the drivers, so I can only run the Radeon GPU using the drivers that Microsoft provides with Windows 10. I don't have any of the fancy AMD GPU settings, but it seems to run OK for basic light gaming. (and yes, it is rendering on the Radeon, not on the Intel iGPU.
Anyway, I'm very happy with it, but almost a little sad to be moving away from the 6430s. That thing was a real trooper, and it's keyboard was actually slightly better than the one on the 6540.
