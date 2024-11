imsirovic5 said: Interesting, I guess there is a lot of hate for this game. Outside of the topics you mentioned (which I will not touch on), this game seems like a generic RPG lite mobile game with a really terrible story. I assume this is why the concurrent players on Steam have been dropping like a rock. People expected Dragon Age game - not this. If they just used a different brand / name for the game, maybe the reaction would have been slightly better? Click to expand...

Maybe, I haven't looked into it in depth yet. DAI wasn't one that was worth a full price buy for me, so this one probably won't be either. I'll look into it later when it is cheaper and decide if I want to buy or not. If you are interested, I look at a reviewer that you find has similar tastes to you and see what they say. Because it has become a fighting point over politics (not just on Hardforum) there's accusations of the larger gaming media artificially gave it higher scores. However it is also clear there's a smear campaign going on with some Youtubers and user reviews, so I wouldn't trust that either.It's for sure not "all-time great" material but, sadly, Bioware hasn't been making games like that for some time. However it wouldn't surprise me if it wasn't as bad as detractors say.As I said, I'm personally going to wait until it is less (and I've played some games in my backlog) and then check and see what it looks like.