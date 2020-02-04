Doubling D5 for flow?

VanGoghComplex

VanGoghComplex

[H]ard|Gawd
Apr 5, 2016
I'm pretty happy with my system, but it's been too long since I messed with it and I'm wondering if I'm leaving any performance on the table.

My system is such:

D5 pump ->
Flow meter ->
GPU block ->
CPU block ->
480mm rad ->
420mm rad ->
Reservoir ->
(D5 pump)

Before anyone says anything about rerouting my tubing: no.

At 100%, my system manages just a hair over that 1gpm mark. I'd like to add another D5 but I'm not versed in dual pumps.

To increase flow rate, would I want to install the pumps in series or parallel? Is another D5 my best choice or should I consider dual DDCs?
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Official Forum Curmudgeon
Oct 29, 2000
I have no actual experience here, only research from my own scheming. If you are looking at a drop in replacement with the same routing, it is probably easiest to buy one of the dual pump tops on the market, use your existing pump in one of the slots and buy another for the other slot.

EK has one which looks really nice, but it is a bit expensive at $129 just for the top.

XSPC as a dual D5 plexi top which is quite a bit cheaper. There are probably others too.
 
B

BrotherMichigan

Limp Gawd
Apr 8, 2016
Series for increased pressure at the same flow, parallel for increased flow at the same pressure. Either will help you increase your actual flow, but there's probably not a lot of extra performance to be had if you're already around 1 GPM. I would honestly go with dual D5s over dual DDCs, both for the reduced noise and the increased reliability, but I don't think you need to do either unless you're just itching to play with something.
 
Tsumi

Tsumi

[H]ardForum Junkie
Mar 18, 2010
You will want the pumps in series. If a pump fails, the other one will pump back through the first one if you have it in parallel. Also, the flow gains in practical usage are much higher in series than in parallel due to the way pressure/flow curves work.

I am generally against EK stuff, and XSPC has historically made some good dual D5 tops.
 
B

BrotherMichigan

Limp Gawd
Apr 8, 2016
Tsumi said:
You will want the pumps in series. If a pump fails, the other one will pump back through the first one if you have it in parallel.
You have that backwards. In series one pump follows the other in the loop, and in parallel they both occupy the same point in the loop in terms of flow.
 
