Doubling D5 for flow?

VanGoghComplex
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 5, 2016
- Messages
- 1,843
I'm pretty happy with my system, but it's been too long since I messed with it and I'm wondering if I'm leaving any performance on the table.
My system is such:
D5 pump ->
Flow meter ->
GPU block ->
CPU block ->
480mm rad ->
420mm rad ->
Reservoir ->
(D5 pump)
Before anyone says anything about rerouting my tubing: no.
At 100%, my system manages just a hair over that 1gpm mark. I'd like to add another D5 but I'm not versed in dual pumps.
To increase flow rate, would I want to install the pumps in series or parallel? Is another D5 my best choice or should I consider dual DDCs?
My system is such:
D5 pump ->
Flow meter ->
GPU block ->
CPU block ->
480mm rad ->
420mm rad ->
Reservoir ->
(D5 pump)
Before anyone says anything about rerouting my tubing: no.
At 100%, my system manages just a hair over that 1gpm mark. I'd like to add another D5 but I'm not versed in dual pumps.
To increase flow rate, would I want to install the pumps in series or parallel? Is another D5 my best choice or should I consider dual DDCs?