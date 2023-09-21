DOOM The Dark Ages

Comixbooks

Jun 7, 2008
22,120
Might come out this year but you know how that works.
 
Armenius said:
Relatively reliable industry insider Tom Henderson has said that the next game in the DOOM franchise dubbed "The Dark Ages," previously known as "Year Zero" in documents leaked during the FTC case against Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard King, will be revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9.

https://insider-gaming.com/doom-the-dark-ages/
looking forward to it...Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal were top notch...Eternal seemed to be a lot more divisive because of the platforming but I loved the game and consider it one of the best FPS games of the last 20 years...the addition of ray-tracing only made it better

lots of gaming showcases coming in June- Xbox, Ubisoft, PlayStation and the big one- Summer Game Fest
 
