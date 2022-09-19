Does Microsoft still sell MS Office? or does everyone has to rent indefinitely w/ Office 365?

from where I come from, rental of anything (say a house) is for people who can't afford to buy that very something (such as a house)



So seriously I don't want to keep renting and pay year after year. Just now, went to Microsoft website, there is no more MS office. There is only Office 365 rental. Is every co. going thru that route ONLY?



I mean, this should be illegal for all these s/w co. such as Adobe, Microsoft to force you to rent as you can't no longer have the option to buy that very software



Adobe, same thing, you can rent photoshop CS xx, but you can't buy it



If more and more co. going this route, we are finish



Imagine you are no longer allow to own a house, and you have to keep renting a house forever. How would you feel?