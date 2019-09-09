Does a custom loop need to be serviced every year?

there's no general rule for custom loops because by their nature, they are all custom built.



maintenance has to do with many factors.



1. Open to environment.

2. Liquid used

3. Metals and materials in contact with the liquid

4. Loss of liquid even if sealed

5. The longevity of components that may be degrading.





Some systems need to be maintained every few months. Some every year.. Some wont need any servicing until the pump dies.



people dont generally water cool the vrm on the motherboard, they tend to have big beefy heatsinks on them these days for any boards you'd be looking to use with an OC setup.



In general you wont be able to overclock any current generation cpu's much ...at least not enough to really matter in real world tasks. So I'd throw that idea away off the bat.



What water cooling will allow you to do that air cooling will be hard pressed to, is allow you to peg the cpu at it's max clock rate for longer and more consistently. Or allow you to run the cpu at a lower audible volume for a given workload.





Heatsink paste (common to watercooling and air cooling) sometimes does have a lifespan of 1 year before it begins to degrade. That's something you want to research a bit before settling on.