Does a custom loop need to be serviced every year?

I've been using Koolance Liq-702 coolant for a kajillion years now, and I love the stuff. The only time I ever had any problem with it was way back when you had to mix it with distilled water. I had some growth from a system I mixed in way too much distilled water and that was a mess to clean up. Nowadays it comes premixed in 750ml bottles and in a variety of colors (the only one of which I have never used is red). Heck, I've even mixed different colors of the Koolance fluid without issue.I have used aluminum, brass, and nickel-plated and gold-plated copper hardware all in the same system with Koolance fluid and have had no issues. Koolance used to sell aluminum radiators exclusively and all of their blocks for use with them were gold- or nickel-plated copper, so their fluid works pretty well with mixed metals. I would still avoid mixing bare copper and aluminum in the same system, though. I rarely flush my system, though I will add fresh coolant from time to time as I swap in and out parts (I have QDCs for this). Sometimes I will disassemble a block (again, QDCs) just to make sure the fluid is working well (no gunking, discoloration, or funky smells) and have never had any problems with a working system. I did have an old GPU block I was selling that still had fluid in it after a year of sitting on a shelf (soft tube kept it sealed) and THAT smelled funky and needed to be cleaned before I let it go, but even so, cleanup was quick and easy - little growth, mostly just stank.Soft tubing gets a bit cloudy over time, but that happens regardless of what you're using. PETG is known to also do this, but it tends to take a LOT longer. I use glass tubing to hook up the pump/reservoir to the radiators and a custom manifold because glass tubing does not stain. I have QDCs and soft tubing runs to each my GPU and CPU separately from the manifold making for super easy upgrades. Admittedly dusty pictures of my rig (#1 in sig) are in our own Watercooling sticky post here on the [H]. I just replaced the Crosshair VI Hero you see in the picture with a Radeon RX Vega 64 with a full cover block, a Crosshair VI Extreme and a Ryzen R9 3900x. It took me less than 2 hours from shutdown to boot up and all I did for the cooling loop was to top off the reservoir a little bit because the video block started out empty. Some people like the look and other's don't (the 'rigged' parts don't look rigged with the tinted glass door panel closed), but I get the best of both worlds of hard and soft tubing... andlike it.