Does a custom loop need to be serviced every year?

If I do a custom water-cooling loop, do I need to drain the coolant and replace the hoses every year? I'm planning my next build now, which means I'll actually buy parts problem in December or January. Or maybe February.
Years ago when I thought I would do water-cooling I got a Corsair 800D case. It's a great case for watercooling. But "stuff happened," so I never did install watercooling back then. I want to reuse the case and 850 W PS so I have more $$$ to spend on the CPU and GPU.
My new build will probably be an ASUS board, with either an Intel i9 or an AMD Ryzen 3000 series CPU, I haven't decided yet. and I want overclock the CPU a lot for better Photoshop performance. I'm not a gamer, so GPU overclocking isn't important.
If I overclock the CPU, how important is it to watercool the chipset or VR modules?
If I build a custom loop, how important is annual maintenance. AIO watercooling units for the CPU seem to be sealed units that don't require annual maintenance.

