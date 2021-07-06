Do you use m.2 heatsinks supplied with motherboards?

O

Och

n00b
Joined
Jun 23, 2018
Messages
19
These heatsinks with the thermal pads look like they do more bad than good. Looking for advice whether I should use them.
 
Zepher

Zepher

[H]ipster Replacement
Joined
Sep 29, 2001
Messages
18,497
I use them.
Why would they do more bad than good?

IMG_1648.JPEG
 
D

doubletake

Gawd
Joined
Apr 27, 2013
Messages
758
Zepher said:
I use them.
Why would they do more bad than good?
Click to expand...
Probably because some of them are terribly designed, e.g. almost every lower-end ASRock board has what are little more than aluminum slabs, with few or any cuts, making them more heattraps than heatsinks due to almost no additional surface area. I guess it also comes down to the quality of the included thermal pad and how much case airflow there is, but in general most factory sinks are ok and not really any worse than leaving the drive bare. I think this mattered a bit more back before mfgs started including those integrated heatspreader-like labels that have foil in them to help greatly increase heat dissipation with even the slightest bit of airflow pointed at them.
 
S

SmokeRngs

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - April 2008
Joined
Aug 9, 2001
Messages
17,171
The heatsinks which came with my Gigabyte Aorus x570 Pro Wifi work just fine. The temps at idle alone are at least several degrees C cooler than when the NVME was installed in my Asus B450-f Gaming motherboard and no heatsink. I don't remember the exact temp at idle without heatsink but I think it was round 34C. At the moment with the heatsink it's idling at 28C.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top