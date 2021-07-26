Do you overclock your gpus? Edit fixed gramar

lopoetve said: They're far more resilient than they used to be - and due to the competition, the vendors (after initial release) know their parts well. PBO and optimized boost are well designed on the CPU side, and the GPU boost... same. We've gotten good at the feedback loop. Click to expand...

You know, I didn't want to post this because I know a lot of people will want to shoot the messenger, and one data point does not a trend make, but I did some testing yesterday on the 5800X machine I built for my sister. When I first built it, the CPU could loop Cinebench at 4.7GHz at 1.3 volts. After 5 months of her gaming at BIOS default everything, the CPU can only loop Cinebench at 4.65 at 1.3 volts. 4.7GHz fails instantly, and 4.675 fails within a minute. So 50MHz of degradation in 5 months. I wanted to wait another few months and test again to see if there was further degradation, but maybe it's better if I call some attention to it now. It might just be the initial break-in, but that's a lot more break-in than I typically see. My gut tells me that all that bouncing around at 1.40-1.49 volts at 4.6-4.8GHz while gaming is not something that will lead to a long life. I think that after maybe 3 years, the CPU is going to be in blue screen heaven. Intel should not be let off the hook either - they run some crazy voltages and current levels with TVB, ABT, and whatever other insane algorithms they use to keep up with AMD in benchmarks. I guess time will tell, since these chips are still relatively new...