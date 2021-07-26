Do you overclock your gpus? Edit fixed gramar

UltraTaco
Mates with all these boosts nd stuff, do you still do it? Tacos gtx460 didnt have any of these boost stuffs, but new 960 has boost nd taco didnt even tey overclocking. What about yu?
Not really anymore. I did it it as a hobby back in the day, and I no longer find the it as fun as I once did. Let the software take care of itself. Maybe, I tweak the fans a bit to make them a bit more aggressive in their ramp up, which may slow down when a card starts to throttle, but that is about it.
Not surprising. Older cards had much more headroom, and the firmware wasn't as locked down.
Can you blame them? Binning top end GPUs and then selling them for more money as "OC" versions and then making sure Joe Sixpack doesn't try some utility off the internet that edits his firmware, unlocks the voltage for more power, and then bricks his card.
Nope, I don't blame them. People will try to RMA anything, and Amazon will take just about anything back.
Honestly, that's a big reason why I stopped. Same reason why I don't bother to modify my cars anymore. No point in modifying a nearly $100k car w/ a factory 800HP. Same goes with a $1200 GPU for only like 5% performance gains.I mean it was one thing when cards were $200. Now mid-range has graduated to $600 with less margins for the manufacturers (supposedly).
This, basically. There's not much room and instability is game by game. It's hard to know when it's truly stable or not.I stopped bothering with the 1080ti, haven't bothered since with my 2080ti or now 3080ti. There's just no point. The gains are so minimal now anyways. Just like the latest CPU's, there's little point if you can't improve the cooling. The thing is going to boost to just about the best it can anyways given the cooling it has.
This. I used to, when you could gain a lot. I remember explaining that my COU overclocked gained me almost 20 seconds on load times for UT2k4, and the gpu overclocked was 20FPS…. Now? PBO and boost does everything I need. And it's stable.
Would it not have been cheaper in the long run just to buy a faster card? Just asking.Yes I do. However, I admit that I have had some bad luck overclocking graphics cards over the years. I've killed a number of them in short order with very modest overclocks and no voltage increases. As a result, I'm sometimes gun shy of doing it. I haven't touched the clocks on my RTX 3090. With that, it's largely because I wouldn't want to deal with replacing it. I did do quite a bit of overclocking with my GIGABYTE RTX 2080 Ti Aorus Xtreme 11G though.
However, I've killed the following through overclocking:
GeForce 3 Ti 500
GeForce Ti 4200
GeForce Ti 4600
Radeon 9600 Pro
GeForce 7800 GTX 512
GeForce 8800 GTX (1 of 4)
GeForce 9800 GX2 (1 of 3)
GeForce GTX 280 (1 of 4)
GeForce GTX 680 (1 of 3)
Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition (1 of 2)
GeForce GTX 980 Ti (1 of 3)
This again. Used to be that you couldn't buy it, or if you could, it was price prohibitive. My 20 seconds CPU overclock was on a Barton core - made a difference. Faster than the top end, and cost far less- and the top end normally clocked about the same at best too. Now? Just doesnt make a huge difference.
Let it boost. By the time I need the extra performance, I tend to find a need for a new card overall.
They're far more resilient than they used to be - and due to the competition, the vendors (after initial release) know their parts well. PBO and optimized boost are well designed on the CPU side, and the GPU boost... same. We've gotten good at the feedback loop.
They're far more resilient than they used to be - and due to the competition, the vendors (after initial release) know their parts well. PBO and optimized boost are well designed on the CPU side, and the GPU boost... same. We've gotten good at the feedback loop.
