DIY: ITX tray with modular PCI-E and PSU frames

Hi,

I was planning on a new case project and thought that the IO-opening and PCI-E slot took a long time to make for previous case with hand tools. Considering I wanted them even close to good looking, an idea came to mind if small quantity of these could be laser cut at a nearby company. -They said "Yes, you can order any quantity starting from 1pc." (y)

Well, the idea then came to mind that I cannot deside best or only one part layout, because I wanted these at decent quantity for future builds also, so I wondered if I could make the PCI-E slot modular....
Oh well, I let the pictures say what happened next:

Laser cut 2mm aluminium pieces..
IMG_20170310_215729.jpg

Trays itself folded: v1 batch1
IMG_20170315_204202.jpg

With SFX PSU frame:
IMG_20170312_231848.jpg

PCI-E with 40mm angle riser and 20mm extender
IMG_20170312_233603.jpg


With ATX PSU frame:
IMG_20170312_231953.jpg
IMG_20170312_233433.jpg


Above are just basic examples of layouts that these frames fit to the ITX-tray itself, with a flexible riser the PCI-E frame could be installed where needed. PSU frames can be installed where desired and support installing the PSU in both orientations: fan up or down.

I calculated that a barely sub 5litre case is possible with the second layout pictured..:hungry:

Please note that this is not a complete case build, this is a set of lasercut part holders and trays. Kit is designed for those who design and build their own unique case.

First kits are allready turning into personal cases by some Finnish case builders. Feedback seems quite positive so far, allthough minor modifications and design errors need fine tuning before batch 2.

Please share your thoughts and comments
 
The current SFX bracket works allready like that with an additional L-bracket, maybe a top extension will be added to bracket for direct fit, (offsets the frame and flat layout minimum height changes, if it works I make it easy to remove or 2 versions) so lets say work in progress..

IMG_20170326_094252.png

Here is one flat layout build coming together by juu-zo :
IMG_5191.JPG
 
Wow this is looking pretty sweet. I like the flexibility you can give to someone who would want to DIY their own case and fit those needs with the added rigidity of a hardware mounting skeleton. Apologies for the amount of questions...

1. What minor mods and design errors are you making for the second production?
2a. Will you be selling this to folks internationally? I can easily see this being shipped in a large envelope, possibly with different build examples instructions included. 2b. If so do you have a part/kit selector and price in mind? 2c. I.e mITX/SFX/PCI vs mATX/SFX/PCI or even mITX/SFX/no PCI?
3. How is the motherboard I/O back piece attached to the motherboard bottom (the piece the motherboard itself is attached to)? I can see it's one piece. How do you precisely bend it? And is this piece bendable as a end user/novice or does it require a special tool/metal shop?
4a. How rigid is is the assembly without components installed? 4b. Do you think riveting might be a thing if some are looking for a more permanent build(I don't know much about rivets/ if they have different sizes)?

Overall I'm impressed and like your project.


I'm also interested, looks promising. You mentioned finnish builders, would it be possible to send to Sweden?
 
Really cool idea.

I've been building a few lego cases recently and have been looking for something exactly like this to help hold things together
 
RosaJ said:
Wow this is looking pretty sweet. I like the flexibility you can give to someone who would want to DIY their own case and fit those needs with the added rigidity of a hardware mounting skeleton. Apologies for the amount of questions...

1. What minor mods and design errors are you making for the second production?
2a. Will you be selling this to folks internationally? I can easily see this being shipped in a large envelope, possibly with different build examples instructions included. 2b. If so do you have a part/kit selector and price in mind? 2c. I.e mITX/SFX/PCI vs mATX/SFX/PCI or even mITX/SFX/no PCI?
3. How is the motherboard I/O back piece attached to the motherboard bottom (the piece the motherboard itself is attached to)? I can see it's one piece. How do you precisely bend it? And is this piece bendable as a end user/novice or does it require a special tool/metal shop?
4a. How rigid is is the assembly without components installed? 4b. Do you think riveting might be a thing if some are looking for a more permanent build(I don't know much about rivets/ if they have different sizes)?

Overall I'm impressed and like your project.


EDITs are underlined. Thanks.
No apologies necessary, actually THANK YOU for good questions. (y)

1. mods:
-The hole on the ITX-tray for CPU-cooler bracket installation will slightly move and change shape, it will be able to hold a 120-140mm fan filter or a fan.
-PCI-E bracket will fit horizontally also for GPU fans up installation style. (possible with a long PCI-E riser cable, not included)
-some minor modification that do not remove any current functions.
1. errors: PCI-E bracket on batch 1 was too short and will be modified to fit better.

2a. Yes, but it is quite expensive to send these things out from Finland, considering kit weight is just over 200grams, and package weight is about 400grams, postage costs to USA for FOLDED KIT (ITX,SFX,PCIE, depending on package material weight) in cardboard box:

Edited corrected prices:
Economy 16,70USD
Priority 24USD
-No tracking.

3kits / package
economy 27USD
Priority 40USD

- there may be changes coming if I can get better deal from other shipping companies.
End edit

(for comparison, same package, Finland tracked delivery is 6.40usd) (unfolded is not in lineup, but shipping would still be 6usd untracked economy)
2b. current line has only 2 options (SFX or ATX PSU bracket)
both kits include: ITX-tray with motherboard standoffs, PCI-E bracket, plus T-bracket, some small brackets
2c. maybe in future all items will be available separately. There is currently only ITX version (mATX and ATX prototypes will arrive in april 2017. -but they will feature simplified PCI-E bracket system)

3. Yes its one piece, actually I first designed it to be 2 piece, but realized it will be much simpler and slimmer this way and will require less assembly. I made myself a special style bending tool (modified an existing bender) specifically for the ITX-tray folding. -> I fold these myself with it.
The tray back panel area has 3 sections: IO-frame fold, area under PCI-E slots stays unfolded and the small extension folded 2mm offset from IO-frame. The PCI-E bracket is also folded for GPU installation.

4a. the tray is supposed to be installed into a frame or a case, so not intended to be used as is, this question actually makes me want to break one, for testing :jimlad: -but I allready know You will be able to bend the IO-frame area useless by hand.
4b. the parts have been designed to accept standard PSU/CASE screws and 1/8 or 3.2mm rivets / CLECO quick rivets / 3mm bolts.

Qvast said:
I'm also interested, looks promising. You mentioned finnish builders, would it be possible to send to Sweden?
Of course it is possible :) Batch 2, AKA: "the bugfree update version" is available in April 2017 ( hopefully first weeks of it ;))


Lets keep this thread free of buying and selling, only for sharing information of product and ideas.

e:typos
 
Some suggestions:

1. A ATX - > SFX PSU conversion bracket like Silverstone has?

http://silverstonetek.com/product.php?area=en&pid=631

It can be a little tricky to find it sometimes, at least In Sweden.

2. A hdd/ssd brackets that is stackable? I've seen it in a Lian Li chassis I had some time ago.

http://www.lian-li.com/en/dt_portfolio/pc-c60/
(Removable HDD Racks)

3. A 2-slot GPU bracket (the current is 3 right?) An alternative (to save number of parts) would be to only have the 3-slot version, but to make possible for the end user to (relatively) easy cut it into a 2-slot.

4. Maybe include rivets and screws? (separately from a kit)
 
Qvast said:
Some suggestions:

1. A ATX - > SFX PSU conversion bracket like Silverstone has?

http://silverstonetek.com/product.php?area=en&pid=631

It can be a little tricky to find it sometimes, at least In Sweden.

2. A hdd/ssd brackets that is stackable? I've seen it in a Lian Li chassis I had some time ago.

http://www.lian-li.com/en/dt_portfolio/pc-c60/
(Removable HDD Racks)

3. A 2-slot GPU bracket (the current is 3 right?) An alternative (to save number of parts) would be to only have the 3-slot version, but to make possible for the end user to (relatively) easy cut it into a 2-slot.

4. Maybe include rivets and screws? (separately from a kit)
1. Actually I was thinking that I make the ATX-bracket accept a SFX PSU also (with easily removable small extension support) or build a separete ATX-SFX adapter from 2mm aluminium. I see there is not many aluminium versions available.

2. I am trying to keep a minimun cost/maximum value per kit, a much simpler SSD/HDD holder may be included, if I can squeeze it out from the cutout waste. I actually have 2versions ready at home..

3. The PCI-E bracket is 2slot.

4. Everybody builds a different case with different tools, I supply screws/bolts for attaching the ITX/PCI-E parts together. PSU frame and tray mounting style is for user to decide.

- a possible separete deluxe kit would include both PSU brackets and a set of case screws/thumb screws.. That would be about 10usd more.
 
Thanks for the clarification. I agree that a 3D printed plastic hdd bracket would be enough.
 
It's update time!

The Bug fixing is complete and while I was doing That, I found out some good things that can be done to add functions and/or reduce waste material. So those changes take some more time and the finished batch 2 will become available 10th of april 2017

Full kit target price for next batch is set to reasonable 39€.
49€ with shipping to europe
59 USD with worldwide economy shipping.

That is all info I can share here now.
 
Sounds exciting!

If you will make it possible to use sfx psu in the atx psu bracket, please make the sfx position close to the edge instead of central, in order to increase the distance to CPU cooler if the psu is positioned above the motherboard.

So it looks more like Silverstones bracket, and less like Corsairs.

Would it be possible to also include some of the scrap material, so that the end user can make some brackets etc on their own? (if it otherwise would be scrapped)
 
Qvast said:
Would it be possible to also include some of the scrap material, so that the end user can make some brackets etc on their own? (if it otherwise would be scrapped)
I have achieved efficiency to over 90% with making the extra brackets and slide trays from the IO/CPU/PSU cutout materials... Still modifying just a little, aiming over 95% efficiency in production. That means the smaller scrap is really small..

Some larger "scrap" without increased postage cost can be included if end user desires. :) when next batch of flat material arrives, I can picture the amount of scrap.

Planning to give info like: weight of product/material used
 
NATi said:
1. Actually I was thinking that I make the ATX-bracket accept a SFX PSU also (with easily removable small extension support) or build a separete ATX-SFX adapter from 2mm aluminium. I see there is not many aluminium versions available.
Done and done :D

Adjustable position for the SFX, top / center, pick your poison :sneaky:
 
mejobloggs_ said:
How much shipping to New Zealand?

Or should I not even ask :p
Good question.

Actually finnish post service has same price for all countries outside of europe:

Economy 16,70USD
Priority 24USD

-No tracking

Tracked priority is 34usd / 31,90€

Other shipping options may become available later. I think tracked is too expensive considering item value.
 
I was surprised too, maybe they charge so much extra for some cheaper / more volume destinations, that they can keep higher priced countries at same price level too.. But it IS actually easier for customer to send out mail that way..

- New ATX-SFX bracket with height adjustable SFX-PSU position, fits this way and rotated 180degrees, 2mm aluminium:
13964-138deda54eecf81dfd301e45478fed0a.jpg


- New ATX bracket for the modular kit, now accepts SFX power supply, or removing SFX inner frame (by hand / I recommend using pliers), becomes an ATX-bracket...
13965-18546fb2c5e7387151b6fed346a54caf.jpg

And a teaser picture for something "offtopic" is inserted...
IMG_20170407_224234.jpg

E: pictures and underlined
 
i will be purchasing when item is available for future case i wish to build. i thank you for your reply to my private message

Jen
 
It is way past the 10th of April now, do you have more information to give? :)
 
Qvast said:
It is way past the 10th of April now, do you have more information to give? :)
Yes. First, hardforum rules say that selling only at the for sale area, and advertising outside not allowed, so I will NOT include a link where to purchase and I have a long way to reach 100posts before I can post a "for sale" thread..

That said, I delivered the bugfree #1 kit to someone on 10th, who preordered it few weeks ago from somewhere. :whistle:

Currently producing v1.337 :p

Stock at home, april 13th 2017:
IMG_20170413_222750.jpg
Bottom left is few SFX-ATX adapters, not a part of ITX kits, separate item..

I was busy prototyping something bigger... :whistle: Sorry for the delay of info here.. I will compensate and post next prototype pic here first in the world. The mATX edition..

But before that, something from all new functions in the v1.337..
A 240mm rad and ITX tray with vertical SFX, no holes were drilled, tools needed for this setup is, pliers and basic screwdriver :wideyed::jawdrop:(y)
IMG_20170413_230144.jpg
(Rad Holder brackets needs to be bent, here I used basic pliers against a carpet on the floor.. -ghetto style :X3:)
In future, I can bent them using the bender before packaging.. (aka: special orders)

On the backround you see:

-Topleft, the new ATX PSU bracket with SFX inner frame.

-Topright, inverted GPU installation example.. (IO to PCI-E fill part included)

Even more possible example variations to come, all possible with current v1.337 :happy:
 
Didn't get the point of all that talk about not going to post a link for buying the product and not saying if it's for sale and where.

Trying to be simple and clear:

1) Is it for sale?

2) Where is it for sale?
 
As promised the worlds first appearance of the assembled mATX frame is right here on Hardforum:
IMG_20170414_164615.jpg
240mm rad on left, attached to mATX tray, modular ATX-PSU frame is the same as ITX kits, here the SFX inner frame has been removed.

IMG_20170414_163503.jpg
Another view with same 240mm rad
The 2 long rectangular holes on the tray will be changed into 1 larger for cable opening if a short board like one in pictures is used..

IMG_20170414_162024.jpg
Other side, the IO surround is the same as the ITX kit, so SFX and ATX frame fits on the left side and top of IO area.

IMG_20170414_163319.jpg
The rear has opening for watercooling CPU brackets, (shape may change a bit,) here a stock backplate is pictured, rad is just for display purposes.

IMG_20170414_161519.jpg
Please comment on the prototype,
Your feedback may still be used to change something before production.

The ATX tray will also be same format and style, but more PCI-E slots.
 
Somebody asked for this kind of layout. As you can see this is already possible. This is revision 1 itx board and later revisions have got some minor changes.
 

And few more pictures of my htpc project layout.
 

Package contents confirmed:

ITX tray v1.337 (SFX PSU frame)
FULL option kit:
IMG_20170419_123227.jpg

ITX tray v1.337 (ATX frame,
with Detachable SFX innerframe)
FULL option kit:
IMG_20170419_123211.jpg

ITX tray v1.337 only:
IMG_20170419_123254.jpg
 
Boy I could have used something like this a couple years ago, when I decided I was going to make a SFF case out of mahogany. My grandfather had a bunch of solid mahogany boards from a bed frame that a fool he knew was throwing away, so I begged for some wood and a large portion of his experience to make this thing. It was gorgeous, but boy reinventing the wheel when it comes to mounting parts is a pain - especially when you're trying to reinvent the equivalent of formula one tires out of wood.
 
darksable said:
... It was gorgeous, but boy reinventing the wheel when it comes to mounting parts is a pain - especially when you're trying to reinvent the equivalent of formula one tires out of wood.
Thanks for the kind words :)

And there is the main reason for making this project, all case builds have IO opening and Motherboard mounting in same place, but it takes time to build those out of scratch.. Not anymore.
 
thank you for updated pictures . i look forward to seeing how this fits altogether . alot of possibilities to make some very unique cases
 
You are welcome, the next pictures that likely surface are "installation guide type" -but this takes some time, maybe next week?
 
I don't understand why do you have a ATX and SFX PSU version (the one with detachable SFX innerframe) and only SFX version. Is there any disadvantage in the ATX and SFX PSU version to someone using only SFX PSU? Asking the same question in a different way: What is the advantage of the SFX only version?
 
Barbarian_PT said:
I don't understand why do you have a ATX and SFX PSU version (the one with detachable SFX innerframe) and only SFX version. Is there any disadvantage in the ATX and SFX PSU version to someone using only SFX PSU? Asking the same question in a different way: What is the advantage of the SFX only version?
for myself when i had a case that used a full size powersupply and wanted to use a sfx instead i had a option of useing either. if i chose to use the sfx instead i often would make a adapter to offset the sfx further away from cpu cooler if it was in front of it thus giving it more clearance and ability to go with a larger cooler
 
How much did one set cost you? :)

Edit: found it above :p
 
darksable said:
That you can build a smaller case for it to go in?
Yep, that. SFX only frames are 12mm wider only one short side than the SFX-PSU..

-The ATX frame is about double the size, but with inner frame, SFX PSU could be located over CPU allowing stock cooler to be used and better airflow. Also makes the tray have great square dimensions compared to SFX, when assembled like this:

SFX PSU frame:

See the sfx is shorter than IO area frame..


And here on the topright corner, see the ATX(with SFX inner) is exactly same size as the tray..
IMG_20170413_223411.jpg

Barbarian_PT said:
And with the version with detachable SFX innerframe isn't the same thing?
No, the inner frame is just "slides and support/airflow restrictive material"
The inner frame has been precut for removal, you can see traces on this picture.. Maybe I need to post "how to" and after picture on this too..
 
