DIY: ITX tray with modular PCI-E and PSU frames

Wow this is looking pretty sweet. I like the flexibility you can give to someone who would want to DIY their own case and fit those needs with the added rigidity of a hardware mounting skeleton. Apologies for the amount of questions...



1. What minor mods and design errors are you making for the second production?

2a. Will you be selling this to folks internationally? I can easily see this being shipped in a large envelope, possibly with different build examples instructions included. 2b. If so do you have a part/kit selector and price in mind? 2c. I.e mITX/SFX/PCI vs mATX/SFX/PCI or even mITX/SFX/no PCI?

3. How is the motherboard I/O back piece attached to the motherboard bottom (the piece the motherboard itself is attached to)? I can see it's one piece. How do you precisely bend it? And is this piece bendable as a end user/novice or does it require a special tool/metal shop?

4a. How rigid is is the assembly without components installed ? 4b. Do you think riveting might be a thing if some are looking for a more permanent build(I don't know much about rivets/ if they have different sizes)?



I'm also interested, looks promising. You mentioned finnish builders, would it be possible to send to Sweden?

Lets keep this thread free of buying and selling, only for sharing information of product and ideas.



No apologies necessary, actuallyfor good questions.1. mods:-The hole on the ITX-tray for CPU-cooler bracket installation will slightly move and change shape, it will be able to hold a 120-140mm fan filter or a fan.-PCI-E bracket will fit horizontally also for GPU fans up installation style. (possible with a long PCI-E riser cable, not included)-some minor modification that do not remove any current functions.1. errors: PCI-E bracket on batch 1 was too short and will be modified to fit better.2a. Yes, but it is quite expensive to send these things out from Finland, considering kit weight is just over 200grams, and package weight is about 400grams, postageEconomy 16,70USDPriority 24USD-No tracking.3kits / packageeconomy 27USDPriority 40USD- there may be changes coming if I can get better deal from other shipping companies.(for comparison, same package, Finland tracked delivery is 6.40usd) (unfolded is not in lineup, but shipping would still be 6usd untracked economy)2b. current line has only 2 options (SFX or ATX PSU bracket)both kits include: ITX-tray with motherboard standoffs, PCI-E bracket, plus T-bracket, some small brackets2c. maybe in future all items will be available separately. There is currently only ITX version (mATX and ATX prototypes will arrive in april 2017. -but they will feature simplified PCI-E bracket system)3. Yes its one piece, actually I first designed it to be 2 piece, but realized it will be much simpler and slimmer this way and will require less assembly. I made myself a special style bending tool (modified an existing bender) specifically for the ITX-tray folding. -> I fold these myself with it.The tray back panel area has 3 sections: IO-frame fold, area under PCI-E slots stays unfolded and the small extension folded 2mm offset from IO-frame. The PCI-E bracket is also folded for GPU installation.4a. the tray is supposed to be installed into a frame or a case, so not intended to be used as is, this question actually makes me want to break one, for testing-but I allready know You will be able to bend the IO-frame area useless by hand.4b. the parts have been designed to accept standard PSU/CASE screws and 1/8 or 3.2mm rivets / CLECO quick rivets / 3mm bolts.Of course it is possibleBatch 2, AKA: "the bugfree update version" is available in April 2017 ( hopefully first weeks of it