Did my monitor just break? (LG Ultrawide)

I was sitting here in the past hour minding my own business doing nothing of anything and suddenly the left hand side of my monitor went purple and now has scanline looking things. I tried both HDMI ports on the back as well as a second PC, all have the same things so its not the video card or drivers as other things do it.
Is there anything to do besides get a new monitor?
Here is a picture, which I think should show what I am talking about..
