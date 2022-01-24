Did i do something wrong with pc?

Hi. My pc:

10850K stock 4800mhz

2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3000mhz XMP

Seasonic Tx-850 Ultra Titanium

Gigabyte Rtx 3090 Gaming OC

Aorus Z490 Pro Gaming

1 TB SSD





I was on toilet with pants. Then i back to room. And go to bed. And i realize that i peed my pants. Very large wet stain. I dont remember at all when. Pc is 2 meters away from me. Nothing happen with pc because of that? Thanks. Just i am scared.