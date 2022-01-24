Did i do something wrong with pc?

M

mgty23

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 16, 2017
Messages
1,393
Hi. My pc:
10850K stock 4800mhz
2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3000mhz XMP
Seasonic Tx-850 Ultra Titanium
Gigabyte Rtx 3090 Gaming OC
Aorus Z490 Pro Gaming
1 TB SSD


I was on toilet with pants. Then i back to room. And go to bed. And i realize that i peed my pants. Very large wet stain. I dont remember at all when. Pc is 2 meters away from me. Nothing happen with pc because of that? Thanks. Just i am scared.
 
Last edited:
D

Dan_D

Extremely [H]
Joined
Feb 9, 2002
Messages
59,617
mgty23 said:
Hi. My pc:
10850K stock 4800mhz
2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3000mhz XMP
Seasonic Tx-850 Ultra Titanium
Gigabyte Rtx 3090 Gaming OC
Aorus Z490 Pro Gaming
1 TB SSD


I was on toilet with pants. Then i back to room. And go to bed. And i realize that i peed my pants. Very large wet stain. I dont remember at all when. Pc is 2 meters away from me. Nothing happen with pc because of that? Thanks. Just i am scared.
Click to expand...
What the fuck?
 
SeymourGore

SeymourGore

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 12, 2008
Messages
3,804
Pissing my pants doesn't happen often, but when it does happen, it's usually Gigabyte-related. So I'd start with trying a different GPU to see if the issue persists.
 
M

mgty23

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 16, 2017
Messages
1,393
I am sorry i am tired too much thinking every day something will happen to computer i sorry
 
D

Dan_D

Extremely [H]
Joined
Feb 9, 2002
Messages
59,617
Let it sink in that a grown ass man pissed himself (presumably) and is worried that his piss aerosolized and damaged his computer from a distance of at least six feet. Also, that this same person somehow can afford a 3090 while other people are doomed to play on GTX 750 Ti's and Radeon 6500XT's.
 
M

mgty23

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 16, 2017
Messages
1,393
Dan_D said:
Let it sink in that a grown ass man pissed himself, and is worried that it aerosolized and damaged his computer from a distance of at least six feet. Also, that this same person somehow has a 3090 while other people are doomed to play on GTX 750 Ti's and Radeon 6500XT's.
Click to expand...
delete first quote Dan
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top