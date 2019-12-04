Dice Cases: FLOW (ITX Watercooling Case!)

D10S
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 31, 2017
- Messages
- 135
Involved in this new itxcase, just as tester,
and i'd like to show this "Expandable SFF Case for watercooling enthusiasts"
https://dicecases.com/#home
SPECIFICATIONS
BASE DIMENSIONS
12.5L-21.1L VOLUME
209 X 161 X 372 MM
EXPANDED DIMENSIONS
1st expand: 27mm (fans, drives) 235 X 162 X 372
Both covers expanded: 261 X 162 X 372
2nd expand: 57mm (30mm radiators + fans, AIOs) 265 X 162 X 372
Both covers expanded: 321 X 162 X 372
3rd expand: 73mm (45mm radiators + fans) 281 X 162 X 372
Both covers expanded: 353 X 162 X 372
120/140 mm fans and 120/140/240/280 radiators supported depends on the expand
CPU HEATSINK
Up to 74mm with 2 slot backplate
Up to 54mm with 3 slot backplate
GPU SUPPORT
2,5 slot GPUs accepted with 2 slot backplate
3,5 slot GPUs accepted with 3 slot backplate
PSU SUPPORT
SFX – SFX-L with 2 orientations in 4 positions
SIDEPANELS
Acrylic transparent
Acrylic vented
Steel vented
Tempered glass
MATERIALS
Exterior: 2mm anodized aluminium
Interior: 0,9mm blacked steel
COLORS
Glacial
Oxidian
Lagune
