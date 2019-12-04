Dice Cases: FLOW (ITX Watercooling Case!)

SPECIFICATIONS

Involved in this new itxcase, just as tester,and i'd like to show this "Expandable SFF Case for watercooling enthusiasts"12.5L-21.1L VOLUME209 X 161 X 372 MM27mm (fans, drives) 235 X 162 X 372Both covers expanded: 261 X 162 X 37257mm (30mm radiators + fans, AIOs) 265 X 162 X 372Both covers expanded: 321 X 162 X 37273mm (45mm radiators + fans) 281 X 162 X 372Both covers expanded: 353 X 162 X 372120/140 mm fans and 120/140/240/280 radiators supported depends on the expandUp to 74mm with 2 slot backplateUp to 54mm with 3 slot backplate2,5 slot GPUs accepted with 2 slot backplate3,5 slot GPUs accepted with 3 slot backplateSFX – SFX-L with 2 orientations in 4 positionsAcrylic transparentAcrylic ventedSteel ventedTempered glassExterior: 2mm anodized aluminiumInterior: 0,9mm blacked steelGlacialOxidianLagune