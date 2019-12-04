Dice Cases: FLOW (ITX Watercooling Case!)

Involved in this new itxcase, just as tester,

and i'd like to show this "Expandable SFF Case for watercooling enthusiasts"

https://dicecases.com/#home

DICE 01.jpg

SPECIFICATIONS

BASE DIMENSIONS
12.5L-21.1L VOLUME
209 X 161 X 372 MM

EXPANDED DIMENSIONS
1st expand: 27mm (fans, drives) 235 X 162 X 372
Both covers expanded: 261 X 162 X 372

2nd expand: 57mm (30mm radiators + fans, AIOs) 265 X 162 X 372
Both covers expanded: 321 X 162 X 372

3rd expand: 73mm (45mm radiators + fans) 281 X 162 X 372
Both covers expanded: 353 X 162 X 372

120/140 mm fans and 120/140/240/280 radiators supported depends on the expand


CPU HEATSINK
Up to 74mm with 2 slot backplate
Up to 54mm with 3 slot backplate

GPU SUPPORT
2,5 slot GPUs accepted with 2 slot backplate
3,5 slot GPUs accepted with 3 slot backplate

PSU SUPPORT
SFX – SFX-L with 2 orientations in 4 positions

SIDEPANELS
Acrylic transparent
Acrylic vented
Steel vented
Tempered glass

MATERIALS
Exterior: 2mm anodized aluminium
Interior: 0,9mm blacked steel

COLORS
Glacial
Oxidian
Lagune
 
For people interested, i have a brand new FLOW:

- SINGLE UPPER EXPAND
- GLACIAL
- TEMPERED GLASS

...still wrapped!
Due to a change in project, I would like to sell it to someone in Italy or in the EU.
 
GnomeCop

GnomeCop

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 2, 2005
Messages
1,557
cool, are there any images of completed full system builds in this case yet?
 
