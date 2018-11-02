EvilViking
I Drank All Your Beer
- Joined
- Mar 7, 2005
- Messages
- 1,334
Diablo coming to mobile devices. I guess the Nintendo switch may have helped the transition?
I'm interested. Could use a game like this for down time at work
Diablo® Immortal™ is a mobile Massively Multiplayer Online Action RPG(MMOARPG) developed by Blizzard Entertainment in partnership with NetEase, coming exclusively to Android, iPhone and iPad.
https://diabloimmortal.com/en-us/?f...CF_sxIvjF2RcYxN3eR0s0PKRvq-Ji97WRW2d_NlX0m7OQ
I'm interested. Could use a game like this for down time at work
Diablo® Immortal™ is a mobile Massively Multiplayer Online Action RPG(MMOARPG) developed by Blizzard Entertainment in partnership with NetEase, coming exclusively to Android, iPhone and iPad.
https://diabloimmortal.com/en-us/?f...CF_sxIvjF2RcYxN3eR0s0PKRvq-Ji97WRW2d_NlX0m7OQ