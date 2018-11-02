Diablo Immortal

EvilViking

EvilViking

I Drank All Your Beer
Joined
Mar 7, 2005
Messages
1,334
Diablo coming to mobile devices. I guess the Nintendo switch may have helped the transition?

I'm interested. Could use a game like this for down time at work



Diablo® Immortal™ is a mobile Massively Multiplayer Online Action RPG(MMOARPG) developed by Blizzard Entertainment in partnership with NetEase, coming exclusively to Android, iPhone and iPad.

https://diabloimmortal.com/en-us/?f...CF_sxIvjF2RcYxN3eR0s0PKRvq-Ji97WRW2d_NlX0m7OQ
 
Dan

Dan

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 23, 2012
Messages
7,942
Im actually excited for it. Sue me. Blizzcon was not the place to announce it though.
 
Z

Zorachus

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 17, 2006
Messages
10,066
Wasn't expecting a PC version, nice surprise.

Wonder if it'll play like the regular Diablo computer games, or feel cheap or wonky controls?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top