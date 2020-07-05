Diablo 4's Release Date...

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
...Blizzard Shares the Bad News, how unfortunate!
""In Diablo IV, players will attempt to bring hope back to the world by vanquishing evil in all its vile incarnations—from cannibalistic demon-worshipping cultists to the all-new drowned undead that emerge from the coastlines to drag their victims to a watery grave," reads an official pitch of the game. "For the first time in the series, Sanctuary will be a contiguous, seamless landmass comprising diverse regions ranging from the burning desert of Kejhistan, to the verdant werewolf-infested forests of Scosglen, to the harsh and rugged wilderness of the Dry Steppes.""
https://comicbook.com/gaming/news/diablo-4-release-date-ps4-xbox-one-pc-blizzard/
