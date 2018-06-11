Devil May Cry 5

Blade-Runner
Thought you were talking about MT Framework, Capcom's game engine, for a second...I was excited and though it is looking real good til I found out the game will have MT. Great job Capcom. I went from day one purchase to a no buy. I will not support companies that do this and neither should anyone else.
I don't understand the outrage. You can already buy souls and orbs in DMC4 with real money, so this is nothing new.
Fuck Capcom, these asshats have become as bad as WB, EA and Ubi with their bullshit microtransaction practices.
I still haven't picked up SFV because of this type of bullshit, and this sort of microtransaction upgrade nonsense has no fucking place in any SP campaign.
Can't use a cheat engine for consoles.
People need to lose their shit. We need this stuff to stop. Sure it might not be as bad as EA but give it time. Show them we don't want this shit and vote with your wallet. Intrusive or not I will not support a company that includes it. If you care about the future of gaming do not buy into this shit.I'd rather see how the microtransactions work before complaining. I remember a lot of people losing their shit over Far Cry 5 and Assassin's Creed Origins prior to release. Those two games handled them about as well as I could ever want. You can spend $ if you feel like bypassing some low-level grinding, but they're in no way necessary or even needed.
People need to lose their shit. We need this stuff to stop. Sure it might not be as bad as EA but give it time. Show them we don't want this shit and vote with your wallet. Intrusive or not I will not support a company that includes it. If you care about the future of gaming do not buy into this shit.
Can't use a cheat engine for consoles.
Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Dead Space 3 as well.
Shadow of War required a massive MULTIPLE GIGABYTE patch to rebalance the entire bloody game after microtransactions were pulled. There is no way in hell you can tell me that the game was not designed around them. Dead Space 3 was VERY influenced by them. The game was a boring as hell grind to get shit and it took forever to do so without spending money.
Don't know which game you played, but I got along just fine in Dead Space 3 without microtransactions even on the hardest difficulty. You are given weapon parts and upgrades at a steady pass whose progression feels natural and makes sense.Shadow of War required a massive MULTIPLE GIGABYTE patch to rebalance the entire bloody game after microtransactions were pulled. There is no way in hell you can tell me that the game was not designed around them. Dead Space 3 was VERY influenced by them. The game was a boring as hell grind to get shit and it took forever to do so without spending money.
I had no problem with Dead Space 3, if anything it seemed much easier than DS1 and 2.
this is getting excellent reviews...90+ scores in most places...
Haven't watched the video but will not buy it if it still contains micro transactions. They have no place in a $60 game.
No thanks. Stuff like that use to be unlockables from beating the game and such. None of that really matters to me but I will support a company with these kind of practices. RE2 remake did rather well and didn't include this shit. Why should it be in DMC5?
Microtransaction Reaction
There are eight Devil Breakers in the base game for Nero to equip, but there are also four more that are sold separately as DLC (and included in the $70 Deluxe Edition). The four DLC breakers include The Pasta Breaker, an arm with a fork attached to the end that shoots out to continuously attack an enemy, push them away, and then returns them to you; The Mega Buster, a gun arm that’s a direct nod to the Mega Buster from Mega Man; The Gerbera GP01, a modified version of the Gerbera Devil Breaker; and the Sweet Surrender, which can heal Nero moderately over time, or be charged for a quick burst of health.
Another Deluxe Edition piece of DLC is the Cavaliere R, which is pretty much the exact same as the Cavaliere that Dante obtains naturally, with the exception of a slick red paint job, and one awesome technique that causes Dante to fly towards an enemy at high speed.
None are essential but they’re all pretty fun to use, with the exception of Sweet Surrender, which felt like a waste of an inventory slot since its only purpose is to heal. I could see getting the Pasta Breaker and Gerbera for $1 each, but $3 for each of the others doesn’t seem worth it for what they add.
It should also be duly noted that you can purchase Red Orbs, Devil May Cry 5’s main source of currency, with real money. That’s always a bad look. That being said, the Red Orb cost of just about every upgrade and technique feels appropriately priced (aside from one special technique for each character that’s clearly there for high-level players to strive for), and I never felt any kind of need or desire to drop real cash on Red Orbs, nor did I ever feel like I had to farm them in-game.
No thanks. Stuff like that use to be unlockables from beating the game and such. None of that really matters to me but I will support a company with these kind of practices. RE2 remake did rather well and didn't include this shit. Why should it be in DMC5?
RE2 has costumes and weapon skins you could buy for real money or get with the special edition.
Meh didn't play it. I though they were all unlockables in RE2.