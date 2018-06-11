vegeta535 said: Haven't watched the video but will not buy it if it still contains micro transactions. They have no place in a $60 game. Click to expand...

Microtransaction Reaction

There are eight Devil Breakers in the base game for Nero to equip, but there are also four more that are sold separately as DLC (and included in the $70 Deluxe Edition). The four DLC breakers include The Pasta Breaker, an arm with a fork attached to the end that shoots out to continuously attack an enemy, push them away, and then returns them to you; The Mega Buster, a gun arm that’s a direct nod to the Mega Buster from Mega Man; The Gerbera GP01, a modified version of the Gerbera Devil Breaker; and the Sweet Surrender, which can heal Nero moderately over time, or be charged for a quick burst of health.Another Deluxe Edition piece of DLC is the Cavaliere R, which is pretty much the exact same as the Cavaliere that Dante obtains naturally, with the exception of a slick red paint job, and one awesome technique that causes Dante to fly towards an enemy at high speed.None are essential but they’re all pretty fun to use, with the exception of Sweet Surrender, which felt like a waste of an inventory slot since its only purpose is to heal. I could see getting the Pasta Breaker and Gerbera for $1 each, but $3 for each of the others doesn’t seem worth it for what they add.It should also be duly noted that you can purchase Red Orbs, Devil May Cry 5’s main source of currency, with real money. That’s always a bad look. That being said, the Red Orb cost of just about every upgrade and technique feels appropriately priced (aside from one special technique for each character that’s clearly there for high-level players to strive for), and I never felt any kind of need or desire to drop real cash on Red Orbs, nor did I ever feel like I had to farm them in-game.