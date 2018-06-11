Devil May Cry 5

Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
24,231
Release is set for March 8, 2019.



Looks hot. Much better than the garbage Ninja Theory version we were left with.
 
V

vegeta535

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
5,900
I was excited and though it is looking real good til I found out the game will have MT. Great job Capcom. I went from day one purchase to a no buy. I will not support companies that do this and neither should anyone else.
/Facepalm
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
19,094
As long as I don't have to pay extra for the normal game content I don't really care what they feel like offering.
I dig the look and feel of this one. The last one was actually a pretty fantastic game, but it just didn't have the right vibe for the series. This one looks like the older games with a fresh coat of paint.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
24,231
vegeta535 said:
I was excited and though it is looking real good til I found out the game will have MT. Great job Capcom. I went from day one purchase to a no buy. I will not support companies that do this and neither should anyone else.
/Facepalm
Click to expand...
Thought you were talking about MT Framework, Capcom's game engine, for a second...
Blade-Runner said:
https://www.dsogaming.com/news/devil-may-cry-5-will-feature-microtransactions/

Fuck Capcom, these asshats have become as bad as WB, EA and Ubi with their bullshit microtransaction practices.

I still haven't picked up SFV because of this type of bullshit, and this sort of microtransaction upgrade nonsense has no fucking place in any SP campaign.
Click to expand...
I don't understand the outrage. You can already buy souls and orbs in DMC4 with real money, so this is nothing new.
 
D

Derangel

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 31, 2008
Messages
19,562
Armenius said:
I don't understand the outrage. You can already buy souls and orbs in DMC4 with real money, so this is nothing new.
Click to expand...

That was added later to DMC4. This game will be designed around the microtransactions. This means it will likely be harder to get upgrades just by playing in order to "encourage" players to make the "choice" of buying MTs.
 
T

twonunpackmule

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 27, 2005
Messages
1,594
Blade-Runner said:
https://www.dsogaming.com/news/devil-may-cry-5-will-feature-microtransactions/

Fuck Capcom, these asshats have become as bad as WB, EA and Ubi with their bullshit microtransaction practices.

I still haven't picked up SFV because of this type of bullshit, and this sort of microtransaction upgrade nonsense has no fucking place in any SP campaign.
Click to expand...

I honestly don't expect it to be any different than previous installments. I can't stand grinding...doesn't matter how "interesting" it is. That's why I use Cheat Engine.
 
T

twonunpackmule

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 27, 2005
Messages
1,594
Armenius said:
Thought you were talking about MT Framework, Capcom's game engine, for a second...

I don't understand the outrage. You can already buy souls and orbs in DMC4 with real money, so this is nothing new.
Click to expand...

Yup. I think you can even buy them in DMC Collection. I like how people are powerless to stop themselves from purchasing things they don't want. Like...umm, don't buy it. Use Cheat Engine. Go about your day.
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
19,094
I'd rather see how the microtransactions work before complaining. I remember a lot of people losing their shit over Far Cry 5 and Assassin's Creed Origins prior to release. Those two games handled them about as well as I could ever want. You can spend $ if you feel like bypassing some low-level grinding, but they're in no way necessary or even needed.
 
V

vegeta535

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
5,900
twonunpackmule said:
Yup. I think you can even buy them in DMC Collection. I like how people are powerless to stop themselves from purchasing things they don't want. Like...umm, don't buy it. Use Cheat Engine. Go about your day.
Click to expand...
Can't use a cheat engine for consoles.
 
V

vegeta535

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
5,900
Domingo said:
I'd rather see how the microtransactions work before complaining. I remember a lot of people losing their shit over Far Cry 5 and Assassin's Creed Origins prior to release. Those two games handled them about as well as I could ever want. You can spend $ if you feel like bypassing some low-level grinding, but they're in no way necessary or even needed.
Click to expand...
People need to lose their shit. We need this stuff to stop. Sure it might not be as bad as EA but give it time. Show them we don't want this shit and vote with your wallet. Intrusive or not I will not support a company that includes it. If you care about the future of gaming do not buy into this shit.
 
K

Kinsaras

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 8, 2009
Messages
3,614
Domingo said:
I'd rather see how the microtransactions work before complaining. I remember a lot of people losing their shit over Far Cry 5 and Assassin's Creed Origins prior to release. Those two games handled them about as well as I could ever want. You can spend $ if you feel like bypassing some low-level grinding, but they're in no way necessary or even needed.
Click to expand...

Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Dead Space 3 as well.
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
19,094
vegeta535 said:
People need to lose their shit. We need this stuff to stop. Sure it might not be as bad as EA but give it time. Show them we don't want this shit and vote with your wallet. Intrusive or not I will not support a company that includes it. If you care about the future of gaming do not buy into this shit.
Click to expand...

Welp, you just jinxed that movement. Anytime anyone uses the phrase "vote with your wallet" you can write that off as a lost cause.
 
D

Derangel

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 31, 2008
Messages
19,562
Kinsaras said:
Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Dead Space 3 as well.
Click to expand...

Shadow of War required a massive MULTIPLE GIGABYTE patch to rebalance the entire bloody game after microtransactions were pulled. There is no way in hell you can tell me that the game was not designed around them. Dead Space 3 was VERY influenced by them. The game was a boring as hell grind to get shit and it took forever to do so without spending money.
 
K

Kinsaras

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 8, 2009
Messages
3,614
Derangel said:
Shadow of War required a massive MULTIPLE GIGABYTE patch to rebalance the entire bloody game after microtransactions were pulled. There is no way in hell you can tell me that the game was not designed around them. Dead Space 3 was VERY influenced by them. The game was a boring as hell grind to get shit and it took forever to do so without spending money.
Click to expand...

I had no problem with Dead Space 3, if anything it seemed much easier than DS1 and 2. Shadow of War had so many loot boxes everywhere, the microtransactions made zero sense to me. That was before the patch.

Unless you were playing on the hardest difficulty. I play on normal.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
24,231
Derangel said:
Shadow of War required a massive MULTIPLE GIGABYTE patch to rebalance the entire bloody game after microtransactions were pulled. There is no way in hell you can tell me that the game was not designed around them. Dead Space 3 was VERY influenced by them. The game was a boring as hell grind to get shit and it took forever to do so without spending money.
Click to expand...
Don't know which game you played, but I got along just fine in Dead Space 3 without microtransactions even on the hardest difficulty. You are given weapon parts and upgrades at a steady pass whose progression feels natural and makes sense.

Can't comment on Shadow of War because I never played it, but many people said they didn't matter unless you put your generals in the online mode.

I'm not dismissing all concerns as there are games built around trying to force players into spending additional money, but I don't think these 3 examples are good ones. For DMC5 we'll have to wait and see, but I'm not overly concerned at this point.
 
B

Blade-Runner

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 25, 2013
Messages
3,542
Armenius said:
I don't understand the outrage. You can already buy souls and orbs in DMC4 with real money, so this is nothing new.
Click to expand...

Already explained that microtransactions were added to DMC4 long after release, with them being included in DMC5 from the outset there is a pretty high probability that Capcom is going to make grinding that much more intense (see Street Fighter V as a recent example).

Domingo said:
I'd rather see how the microtransactions work before complaining. I remember a lot of people losing their shit over Far Cry 5 and Assassin's Creed Origins prior to release. Those two games handled them about as well as I could ever want. You can spend $ if you feel like bypassing some low-level grinding, but they're in no way necessary or even needed.
Click to expand...

Fuck microtransactions, they have no place in SP campaigns, period. Jim Sterling has categorically refuted this obtuse argument several times, they are not optional because ultimately publishers have designed the game around them to incentivise paying real money for additional digital widgets.

Kinsaras said:
I had no problem with Dead Space 3, if anything it seemed much easier than DS1 and 2.
Click to expand...

The microtransactions in Dead Space 3 were fucking horse shit. They didn't impede you from finishing the game, but it was transparently obvious that certain weapons and suits (being the more interesting varieties) were hidden behind a grind paywall. For a full price AAA game that is just inexcusable, they can stick as much of that shit in freemium crapware as they want but otherwise publishers can go pound sand.
 
StryderxX

StryderxX

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 22, 2006
Messages
1,328
The review link posted on the [H] home page shows the the micro-transaction option doesn't affect the game. I'm picking this up tomorrow.
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
19,094
If someone wants to pay money to level up faster, get a weapon that makes things easier, or get some wacky outfit I couldn't care less. Let 'em pay as long as it doesn't ruin my experience as someone who won't.
The last two Assassin's Creed games and Far Cry 5 are prime examples of how to do that and make everyone happy.
 
K

Kinsaras

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 8, 2009
Messages
3,614
vegeta535 said:
Haven't watched the video but will not buy it if it still contains micro transactions. They have no place in a $60 game.
Click to expand...

https://www.ign.com/articles/2019/03/06/devil-may-cry-5-review

Microtransaction Reaction
There are eight Devil Breakers in the base game for Nero to equip, but there are also four more that are sold separately as DLC (and included in the $70 Deluxe Edition). The four DLC breakers include The Pasta Breaker, an arm with a fork attached to the end that shoots out to continuously attack an enemy, push them away, and then returns them to you; The Mega Buster, a gun arm that’s a direct nod to the Mega Buster from Mega Man; The Gerbera GP01, a modified version of the Gerbera Devil Breaker; and the Sweet Surrender, which can heal Nero moderately over time, or be charged for a quick burst of health.

Another Deluxe Edition piece of DLC is the Cavaliere R, which is pretty much the exact same as the Cavaliere that Dante obtains naturally, with the exception of a slick red paint job, and one awesome technique that causes Dante to fly towards an enemy at high speed.

None are essential but they’re all pretty fun to use, with the exception of Sweet Surrender, which felt like a waste of an inventory slot since its only purpose is to heal. I could see getting the Pasta Breaker and Gerbera for $1 each, but $3 for each of the others doesn’t seem worth it for what they add.

It should also be duly noted that you can purchase Red Orbs, Devil May Cry 5’s main source of currency, with real money. That’s always a bad look. That being said, the Red Orb cost of just about every upgrade and technique feels appropriately priced (aside from one special technique for each character that’s clearly there for high-level players to strive for), and I never felt any kind of need or desire to drop real cash on Red Orbs, nor did I ever feel like I had to farm them in-game.
 
V

vegeta535

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
5,900
Kinsaras said:
https://www.ign.com/articles/2019/03/06/devil-may-cry-5-review

Microtransaction Reaction
There are eight Devil Breakers in the base game for Nero to equip, but there are also four more that are sold separately as DLC (and included in the $70 Deluxe Edition). The four DLC breakers include The Pasta Breaker, an arm with a fork attached to the end that shoots out to continuously attack an enemy, push them away, and then returns them to you; The Mega Buster, a gun arm that’s a direct nod to the Mega Buster from Mega Man; The Gerbera GP01, a modified version of the Gerbera Devil Breaker; and the Sweet Surrender, which can heal Nero moderately over time, or be charged for a quick burst of health.

Another Deluxe Edition piece of DLC is the Cavaliere R, which is pretty much the exact same as the Cavaliere that Dante obtains naturally, with the exception of a slick red paint job, and one awesome technique that causes Dante to fly towards an enemy at high speed.

None are essential but they’re all pretty fun to use, with the exception of Sweet Surrender, which felt like a waste of an inventory slot since its only purpose is to heal. I could see getting the Pasta Breaker and Gerbera for $1 each, but $3 for each of the others doesn’t seem worth it for what they add.

It should also be duly noted that you can purchase Red Orbs, Devil May Cry 5’s main source of currency, with real money. That’s always a bad look. That being said, the Red Orb cost of just about every upgrade and technique feels appropriately priced (aside from one special technique for each character that’s clearly there for high-level players to strive for), and I never felt any kind of need or desire to drop real cash on Red Orbs, nor did I ever feel like I had to farm them in-game.
Click to expand...
No thanks. Stuff like that use to be unlockables from beating the game and such. None of that really matters to me but I will support a company with these kind of practices. RE2 remake did rather well and didn't include this shit. Why should it be in DMC5?
 
D

Derangel

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 31, 2008
Messages
19,562
vegeta535 said:
No thanks. Stuff like that use to be unlockables from beating the game and such. None of that really matters to me but I will support a company with these kind of practices. RE2 remake did rather well and didn't include this shit. Why should it be in DMC5?
Click to expand...

RE2 has costumes and weapon skins you could buy for real money or get with the special edition.
 
BiH115

BiH115

Gif Guy
Joined
May 12, 2011
Messages
9,327
vegeta535 said:
Meh didn't play it. I though they were all unlockables in RE2.
Click to expand...

All pointless unlockables, and the games by themselves are top notch, must plays, bar none. I understand not supporting microtransactions in general, but these games had a lot of man hours and sweat poured into them, only to be misled at some point (the microtransactions being a key factor these days) by those who call the shots. These titles deserve to be played and embody everything it means to be called a "good game".
 
Last edited:
S

Slade

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 9, 2004
Messages
2,746
All DMC games had you "farm" red orbs to unlock the complete movesets. I usually had 100% unlock by the time I got to Dante Must Die difficulty, or I just tackled Bloody Palace a bit to do some "farming". I think completing SSS on Hell and Hell mode (not mandatory, but a good mark of a DMC player) you pretty much need the whole moveset mastered to survive.

Hell and Hell is DMD mode but you die in 1 hit. I think DMC4 introduced it and I really enjoyed this mode a lot.
 
L

LurkerLito

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 5, 2007
Messages
2,311
It's on sale/preorder at GMG for 27% off, so I bought it since I generally love the DMC series. I was a bit taken back with the microtransactions being in game but I bought it anyway since it seems it doesn't currently affect the game play according to reviews. I guess I'll see for myself tonight. Farming red orbs was something I did in the older games and as long as I can still do that without it feeling it is so tedious that spending money would be the better alternative then I won't mind it too much.
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
19,094
I never minded the orb farming aspects from earlier games. That's usually when I'd practice different weapon combos and whatnot. From memory, that was mainly in the early games. I don't remember having to do that as much in 4 or at all in DmC.

I ended up getting a pre-order in via cdkeys last week. DMC2 is the only game in the series I haven't liked and even when Capcom makes mistakes (Marvel Infinite, SF5, RE6, SFxT) the games have still been pretty good in the grand scheme of things.
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
19,094
Speak of the devil. The cdkeys pre-orders are live now. Usually those start going out 3-4 days in advance.
 
L

LurkerLito

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 5, 2007
Messages
2,311
Well it looks like it's the same price if you were planning to buy the deluxe edition like I did so no problems then. ;) Still I almost never remember to check cdkeys, I guess I am just so use to going to GMG first when I am looking to buy a new release/pre-order game.
 
cageymaru

cageymaru

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 10, 2003
Messages
20,316
This game runs like a dream on my Ryzen 1700 + Vega 64. It is so much fun too! Only played through the prologue so far and I was impressed every second of the way!

I haven't seen a hint of "busy work." Just balls to the walls arse kicking!
 
L

LurkerLito

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 5, 2007
Messages
2,311
Agreed the game runs incredibly well and seems very polished. The microtransactions do not seem to interfere at all with the game play at all in case anyone was worried. I got enough red orbs (outside the 100k that came with the deluxe version) from fighting that I got to buy a good number of skills purchased with a bit to spare. The interesting thing is you can use your red orbs when defeated to start right where you fell and continue or quit then go to a check point. That might cost you a lot of your stored up red orbs because it seems to be the default choice and if you are frustrated at some point and are banging the buttons to vent (which I have done in previous titles) you might accidentally use them. Maybe there is an are you sure prompt but I didn't check since I wasn't going to use any. A big thumbs up to the game devs for what I have seen so far. (y)
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
16,443




Sorry what I said about this game looks awesome I like Inventory Girl 2:00 in the game and where you can see the inventory on a spinning rack.
 
Last edited:
MavericK

MavericK

Zero Cool
Joined
Sep 2, 2004
Messages
30,705
Too many games on the backlog currently, but this looks really good. Will definitely give it a try at some point.

Jim really likes it (despite the microtransactions):

 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top