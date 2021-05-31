Determining if SSD has been replaced

I found an open box 2TB Samsung 970 EVO Plus at Microcenter for $240 ($230 with CPU combo bundle price). I couldn't resist that price, so I'm going to try it out. Obviously, I am wary that this is one of those cases where the SSD inside has been replaced with something else.





I have taken some pictures with my camera. I do notice a few spots where it looks odd. Mainly, toward the bottom middle, it looks like there is a chip missing, compared to the stock photos on web sites? I'm not sure if it was just a prototype image. Everything else looks similar enough. I plan to install Samsung Magician and check it with some benchmark software after I get it in, obviously, but I was wanting some other eyes on this. Let me know if there's anything else I can do to check the authenticity. I'm not particularly worried about write amount because these are rated for so many writes to begin with.



Thanks.