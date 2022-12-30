Desktop GPU Sales Hit 20-Year Low

erek
Relatively unfortunate. Doesn’t make sense that all the 4090s sold out
“Jon Peddie Research recalls that declines of GPU sales in the third quarter experienced the most significant drop since the 2009 recession. Yet, for those of us who have been following the discrete desktop GPU marketfor long enough, the situation seems even more dire.”
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/sales-of-desktop-graphics-cards-hit-20-year-low
