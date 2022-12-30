Desktop GPU Sales Hit 20-Year Low

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
8,238
Relatively unfortunate. Doesn’t make sense that all the 4090s sold out

“Jon Peddie Research recalls that declines of GPU sales in the third quarter experienced the most significant drop since the 2009 recession. Yet, for those of us who have been following the discrete desktop GPU marketfor long enough, the situation seems even more dire.”

Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/sales-of-desktop-graphics-cards-hit-20-year-low
 
erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
8,238
GoldenTiger said:
Sure it does. It was only $100 more than the 3090 launch price and delivered incredible performance boosts for that!
Click to expand...
How can the sales numbers be down? Isn’t it all relative? They sold out so isn’t that great sales figures
 
G

GoldenTiger

Fully [H]
Joined
Dec 2, 2004
Messages
26,303
I think that the real reasons the overall quantities were low of gpu's was the economy and lack of new midrange options yet.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top