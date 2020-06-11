Demon's Souls (PS5)

polonyc2

Oct 25, 2004
17,529
YES!!!...it's now official...Demon's Souls is coming to PS5...now I'm 100% getting a PS5...

Demon’s Souls is getting a next-gen remake...From Software’s original Souls game, originally released on PlayStation 3 in 2009, is coming to PlayStation 5, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced today...handling development of the Demon’s Souls remake is Bluepoint Games...

 
