Dell U2311H

wagsrules said: I don't think NEC uses any sort of overdrive in the ea231wmi which is why it has a 14ms response time. My guess is that Dell uses overdrive to get a lower response time.

No it's most likely the same response time.The difference is NEC listed the black-to-white response time (which takes longer), Dell lists the dark gray to light gray response time (which takes less time)NEC never listed the G2G time.Don't get the impression that the Dell is going to be any different than the NEC, I'm guessing they'll be identical in nearly every aspect aside from the bezel/stand and what logo is on the box.