Dell t5810 cpu upgrade

Ok so I have a Dell T5810 with 16gb ram, ssd and Nvidia Quadro K620 that I use as a daily home use machine. Lightroom, some gaming, etc...
it has a Xeon E5-1620 v3 chip and it works fine. Well now that chips are falling in prices I thought of going to an E5-26xx cpu but I cant read anywhere if I can with this motherboard. I know we took a few HP Z800s and combined them from single cpu to dual cpu machines. The HP Z800 has a 4 core and 6 core cpu so the chip was different. the 6 core chips would not work in the mobo where the 4 core cpus were that we pulled. Looking into it, that it is because the nm was different.

so my question is, how can I determine what the top cpu I can put in is?


Processor Options Intel® Xeon® processor E5-1600 v3 Series plus select Intel Xeon E5-2600 v3 with up to 14 cores Single or dual and Intel Advanced Vector Extensions, Intel Trusted Execution Technology, Intel AES New instructions, Optimized Intel Turbo Boost and optional Intel vPro™ technology



datasheet can be found here...
http://i.dell.com/sites/doccontent/...-ALL-Dell-Precision-Tower-5810-spec-sheet.pdf


which lead me to here
https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/processors/xeon/xeon-e5-v3-spec-update.html
 
If you've quoted the factory specs about 'select e5-2600' then I think you've got a shot.

I did some digging on cpuworld on the e5-1620 and an e5-2690 and there's a lot of similarity to the cpu designs, making it seem like the 2690 is just the 'big daddy' in the same lineup even though technically it is from another series. There were some subtle differences and changes, but it seems even dell sells the t5810 with 26xx processors, so as long as you have the same bios level (and there weren't any hardware revisions like they sometimes did in their server line), I think you'll be good to go. What's interesting is that unless you're going full-tilt (e5-2687/97), a newer processor will even consume less power even when more powerful. (y)
 
thx.. yeah I'm hoping so. I'm gonna hold off on that for a bit as I just got a new monitor and need to do some looking...

so hopefully I can just add it here and people will see it as I don't think a few posts would tie it all together..

bought a Philips 326M monitor and am loving it. Not as nice as my Dell U3011 at work but this works for the price.

so my next issues... I do slight gaming, nothing intense but Rainbow Six Siege is screaming at 20fps on my current xeon and quatro k620 video card. In addition my madcatz R.A.T. 7 mouse died.. well buttons work but the optics are not doing anything, move mouse around and no mouse movement...

so with that..

next up..
recommend a nice gaming mouse - loved the rat 7... maybe find another???
then this new monitor has some ati sync thing... love NVidia..is it worth going ati instead?
so I need a NVidia or ati recommended card...
I play left 4 dead 2, rainbow six siege....

thoughts? thanks for the input...
 
oh and I did figure out... e5-2xxx is for dual config as where e5-1xxx is for single cpu config.. so I'm all good with e5-1xxx just need to figure out which...
 
Those Dells are really nice. I'm looking at a U3014 right now and have a 3007 in my bedroom. Lovely high res that I can finally afford since these have really come down in price in the used market. (I think I saw one locally for <$200 on CL.)

Unfortunately, I don't even have a system I could dream about gaming on, so I'm not much help there I'm afraid. :(
 
SamirD said:
Those Dells are really nice. I'm looking at a U3014 right now and have a 3007 in my bedroom. Lovely high res that I can finally afford since these have really come down in price in the used market. (I think I saw one locally for <$200 on CL.)

Unfortunately, I don't even have a system I could dream about gaming on, so I'm not much help there I'm afraid. :(
dude...
for $200.. buy it and ill pay you for it.. I cant find it for less than $500 here!!!!
 
TeleFragger said:
dude...
for $200.. buy it and ill pay you for it.. I cant find it for less than $500 here!!!!
Yeah, but shipping will be a bear since properly packing and shipping it would be at least $100. But I'm game if you are serious and there's something in it for my time and effort. (y)

Here's 2 3007s for $200 (I couldn't find any of the u3011/u3014 anymore):
https://chicago.craigslist.org/chc/sop/d/dell-ultrasharp-3007wfpt-flat/6506882444.html
[URL]https://chicago.craigslist.org/chc/sys/d/dell-3007wfp-hc-30-inch-lcd/6536959163.html[/URL]
 
A 3011 id b game. There is one of those Dell 3007 WFP-HC on ebay.. $250 free shipping...not sure how people can do free shipping. My philips 32in was $299 free shipping!!!
 
Thx 4 lookin. Gonna hold till i figure out a video card for my machine. Loving my philips. Spyder4 calibrated and colors are so much better than my acer. Cant get it to calibrate as nice...
 
Sounds good. You've already made a sound investment, so unless you were just dying for one or the 1600px vs 1440px, I think you're set for a bit. Besides, I'm sure more will pop up in time, so you can just keep checking it every once in a while if you want. It seems that these are finally being replaced in some of the corporate settings in this area and the used ones are starting to pop up (like a lot of the corporate stuff that gets dumped like servers and workstations). I've seen like 5 of them in the last few months (and bought one of them :D)
 
SamirD said:
Sounds good. You've already made a sound investment, so unless you were just dying for one or the 1600px vs 1440px, I think you're set for a bit. Besides, I'm sure more will pop up in time, so you can just keep checking it every once in a while if you want. It seems that these are finally being replaced in some of the corporate settings in this area and the used ones are starting to pop up (like a lot of the corporate stuff that gets dumped like servers and workstations). I've seen like 5 of them in the last few months (and bought one of them :D)
Good to know...
Yeah i paid $300 for this 1440p.. seems worth it buti wonder if u3011 woulda been better. Im gonna get a 2nd of these philips in 6 months hah
 
TeleFragger said:
Good to know...
Yeah i paid $300 for this 1440p.. seems worth it buti wonder if u3011 woulda been better. Im gonna get a 2nd of these philips in 6 months hah
Well, the one way you've come out ahead is warranty and support. Even though these displays are great, they could just fail for no reason and then I'd be out of luck. :( Of course, that being said, I'd probably repair it or get another one. :D
 
bumping back up my old thread.
never got to jump on the cpu upgrade but going to now.

so my question to you is a bit different.

As noted, I have an E5-1620 v3 which is a 4 core @3.5ghz. I do game on this machine as well. It plays COD Modern Warfare just fine. IF I go with a cpu upgrade, I noticed that many of them are down to 2.4ghz such as the E5-2697 v3 is a 14 core @2.6ghz...

do I need to be concerned at all with the lower frequency? I thought there were some games that require a higher than 3ghz frequency to install?
just curious..
thx
 
