Dell t5810 cpu upgrade

thx.. yeah I'm hoping so. I'm gonna hold off on that for a bit as I just got a new monitor and need to do some looking...



so hopefully I can just add it here and people will see it as I don't think a few posts would tie it all together..



bought a Philips 326M monitor and am loving it. Not as nice as my Dell U3011 at work but this works for the price.



so my next issues... I do slight gaming, nothing intense but Rainbow Six Siege is screaming at 20fps on my current xeon and quatro k620 video card. In addition my madcatz R.A.T. 7 mouse died.. well buttons work but the optics are not doing anything, move mouse around and no mouse movement...



so with that..



next up..

recommend a nice gaming mouse - loved the rat 7... maybe find another???

then this new monitor has some ati sync thing... love NVidia..is it worth going ati instead?

so I need a NVidia or ati recommended card...

I play left 4 dead 2, rainbow six siege....



thoughts? thanks for the input...