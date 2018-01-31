Dell t5810 cpu upgrade

TeleFragger
Ok so I have a Dell T5810 with 16gb ram, ssd and Nvidia Quadro K620 that I use as a daily home use machine. Lightroom, some gaming, etc...
it has a Xeon E5-1620 v3 chip and it works fine. Well now that chips are falling in prices I thought of going to an E5-26xx cpu but I cant read anywhere if I can with this motherboard. I know we took a few HP Z800s and combined them from single cpu to dual cpu machines. The HP Z800 has a 4 core and 6 core cpu so the chip was different. the 6 core chips would not work in the mobo where the 4 core cpus were that we pulled. Looking into it, that it is because the nm was different.
so my question is, how can I determine what the top cpu I can put in is?
Processor Options Intel® Xeon® processor E5-1600 v3 Series plus select Intel Xeon E5-2600 v3 with up to 14 cores Single or dual and Intel Advanced Vector Extensions, Intel Trusted Execution Technology, Intel AES New instructions, Optimized Intel Turbo Boost and optional Intel vPro™ technology
datasheet can be found here...
http://i.dell.com/sites/doccontent/...-ALL-Dell-Precision-Tower-5810-spec-sheet.pdf
which lead me to here
https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/processors/xeon/xeon-e5-v3-spec-update.html
