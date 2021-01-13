Deciding on a 40ish inch display for PC gaming

A

Hey!

So basically I've been trying to pick a new PC display for gaming and also web browsing...I was at first settled on the Asus ROG Strix XG438Q then I heard because it a VA pannel it suffers from motion blur and black smearing, which tbh I'm not sure if it would bother me a great deal or not cos I havent had the chance to try it with the game I play and such, but it did put me off a bit. I also heard the Swift PG43UQ suffers from the same thing. So then it got me wondering about the Acer Predator CG437KP but I'm assuming because its a VA it to would have the same problems and both the ASUS?

So after looking at all these options I started to wonder about a TV...either the Samsung Q85T 49inch or the LG CX OLED 48inch. The issue I have with TVs is they're glossy so will most likely have reflections in daylight, which maybe not a issue for most, but I use my PC a lot like all day and night XD so not sure if it would be bad to have a glossy screen or not. Also with the LG I would be worried about burn in but then with the Samsung its a VA pannel so wouldn't it to suffer from the motion blur and black smearing the ASUS and Acer monitors do?

If anyone uses any of these displays perhaps you can give me some insight. Thanks :)

 
Thanks...I just watched this video

on the LG and he says its very reflective, so thats probs not a option for me :(

Sigh...but the I read stuff like this https://www.reddit.com/r/Monitors/comments/f7zcnz/the_real_truth_about_asus_xg438q_pc_monitor/and get put off the Asus and Acer again
Does he demonstrate the reflectivity? Because that goes against what Rtings said. I can confirm that reflectivity is not an issue with my C8, which uses the same coating.

https://www.rtings.com/tv/reviews/lg/cx-oled

1610573891246.png


1610573959188.png
 
